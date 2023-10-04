Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868610 | ISIN: CA5592224011 | Ticker-Symbol: MGA
Tradegate
04.10.23
20:07 Uhr
49,460 Euro
-0,130
-0,26 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,74049,80020:51
49,67049,85020:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2023 | 20:22
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces Date for Q3 2023 Results Call

AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 04, 2023))

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR
Q3 2023 RESULTS CALL

FRIDAY - NOVEMBER 3, 2023
8:00 AM ET

DIAL IN NUMBERS
Toll-Free: 1-800-908-9207

International: 1-416-620-9188
Webcast: www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com)

Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call

REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 10, 2023
Toll-Free: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 22028119


INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.