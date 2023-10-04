Presentation on Wednesday, October 4th at 8:30am PT

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - 50/50, Presents "Coffee:" A New Era of Networking for Filmmakers, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 4th at 8:30am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Luke Steinfeld, Founder and CEO, will be giving the presentation.

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations-we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our 'Sweet Sixteen' installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Date: Wednesday, October 4th

Time: 8:30am PT

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About 50/50

USC graduate student and filmmaker/entrepreneur Luke Steinfeld is shaking up the entertainment industry with the launch of his app, "Coffee." Steinfeld, a Los Angeles native who recently returned from shooting a film in France, is no stranger to innovation and collaboration in the world of cinema. As the CEO of the highly successful 50/50 Film Festival, he has championed emerging filmmakers and connected them with industry professionals from top agencies like CAA, UTA, and Warner Bros. This year, The 50/50 Film Festival is taking its mission to the next level with its inaugural "Horror Fest," scheduled for October 22nd. With an astounding 180 submissions from students worldwide, this event promises to be an unforgettable evening that spotlights the talent and creativity of up-and-coming filmmakers.Steinfeld's "Coffee" app is the latest endeavor in his mission to make the entertainment industry a more collaborative space. According to Steinfeld, "Coffee" removes the intimidation factor often associated with networking and creates an environment where genuine relationships can flourish. In an industry where networking is often seen as daunting, Steinfeld and his fellow filmmakers have realized the importance and benefits of networking for success. "Coffee" aims to provide a platform that fosters authentic connections among individuals who share a deep passion for film. "Coffee" is designed with Gen Z in mind, offering a user-friendly interface that feels familiar to the tech-savvy generation. The app encourages users to connect with fellow creatives, discuss projects, collaborate on ideas, and build meaningful relationships within the film community. Steinfeld and his team are excited to launch the "Coffee" app and welcome filmmakers from around the world to join this vibrant community. With "Coffee," networking in the film industry no longer has to be a daunting experience but rather an enjoyable and fulfilling journey toward success. "Coffee" is set to revolutionize the way filmmakers connect and collaborate. Be on the lookout for the app's release to be part of this exciting new era in the entertainment industry.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

