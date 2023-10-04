New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Olritz Financial Group led by its founder and investment fund manager Sean Chin MQ is in process of expanding business operations to the United Arab Emirates. As the Middle East have expressed exponential growth towards 2030, a lot of foreign investors are moving capital to the Gulf region. According to firm's fund manager Sean Chin MQ, the diversification not just in the industries and sectors but in the global regions is an edge that every hedge fund manager should consider.

Sean Chin MQ, Hedge Fund Manager and Founder of Olritz Financial Group



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10029/182952_i-f78zrb4-x5.jpg

Olritz Financial Group is nearly two decades old and is based in Hong Kong and Australia. The firm is primarily operating in commodity contract trading in public markets and also participates in private equity deals. The firm is looking to engage more in the private equity sector especially in the MENA region. Since the firm's main business is commodity trading, the mission to conduct business in the world's central trade hub will definitely bring new opportunities for Olritz Finnacial Group.

Olritz Financial Group is also exploring commodity trade markets in Africa while keeping nearby local headquarters in the Middle East. Ever since COVID while other parts of the world have been recovering, UAE and Saudi Arabia have seen tremendous growth in different sectors including real estate and pharmaceuticals. Being on top and engaged closely with the leading regions of the world is an edge that Sean Chin MQ brings to Olritz Financial Group.

About Olritz Financial Group

Olritz Financial Group is an investment management firm with an AUM of $150M, primarily trading commodities in public markets. Olritz Financial Group also invests in private equity in operating and established businesses.

For more information about the firm visit olritz.com

Contact

Olritz Financial Group

olritz.com

pr@stankeviciusmgm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182952