VideoVerse Appoints Seasoned Venture Capitalist as New President to Lead U.S. Expansion

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / VideoVerse, an industry-leading video creation and distribution platform, today announced the appointment of Sabya Das as its President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Das will spearhead the company's growth in the United States and build out the company's new Sacramento, California, headquarters as its main U.S. office.





Das brings a wealth of venture capital and operating experience to VideoVerse from nearly a decade as a Partner and founding member at Moneta Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm, which grew from $0 to $300M in AUM during Das' time with the firm. At Moneta, he successfully led numerous investments in several early-stage companies, working closely with founders and teams to shape strategy, operations, sales, and finance. His expertise enabled these startups to scale operations, raise capital from top investors, and eventually grow through to successful exits. Das joined VideoVerse's board after leading the company's Series A financing through Moneta, and has partnered closely with the company and continued to serve on the company's board since then.

"VideoVerse's AI platform uniquely disrupts how video content is created and shared in the sports, news, and entertainment sectors," remarked Das. "It truly propels the media industry forward. Having worked closely with this exceptional team as an investor and board member over the years, I'm incredibly excited to continue this journey alongside them and feel fortunate to have the opportunity to shape the company's future trajectory."

In his new role, Das will collaborate closely with the CEO and CRO and oversee VideoVerse's overall U.S. strategy, business development, and operations. He will focus on fundraising, corporate development, and establishing VideoVerse's position as a leader in North America's competitive video technology landscape.

Das's passion for transforming founders' ideas into thriving businesses drew him to VideoVerse. He holds a BS in Cognitive Science and Computational Modeling from UC Berkeley and has earned recognition on the Sacramento Business Journal's 40 Under 40 list.

About VideoVerse:

VideoVerse is driven by a mission to create highly accessible and user-friendly video solutions. We aim to empower enterprise and individual content creators with disruptive, scalable technology that enhances and streamlines the content production process. In this dynamic video-centric world, we are dedicated to improving efficiency and enabling content creators to thrive by harnessing the power of our AI and deep learning technologies.

