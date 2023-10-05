OncoGenesis, Inc. Names Teresa Prego as New CEO/President

Women's health & diagnostics veteran to lead company's growth

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / OncoGenesis, Inc. ("OncoGenesis") announced today that after an extensive industry search, it has named industry veteran Teresa Prego as Chief Executive Officer.





Ms. Prego brings a successful track record of commercialization, fund-raising, and operations in multiple early-stage companies. She has served in several leadership positions with global companies, such as Boston Scientific, Ciba-Corning, Chiron, and Bayer Diagnostics. She has vast experience in in-vitro diagnostic ventures. Most notable is her work with market-driven companies and direct-to-consumer healthcare products.

"We are thrilled to have not only Teresa's passion, skill, and industry expertise but know that given her background, she will accelerate our fund-raising efforts and the market launch of the OncoGenesis portfolio of products," said Founder and Board Chair Peter Gombrich.

Ms. Prego's background includes substantial experience with startup and early-stage companies and how to best work with venture and private equity firms. Her organizational leadership has led to multiple successful exits, including Chiron Diagnostics' sale to Bayer Diagnostics, MedTech Surgical's acquisition by Zimmer Biomet, and the addition of new private equity investment in Sevita.

OncoGenesis has patented the first-of-kind cervical cell self-collection device and stands to change the screening industry as it will enable both HPV testing and cytology (aka, Pap testing) from the same, self-collected sample. Combined with the company's CerMark rapid biomolecular-based analysis of the sample currently in development, OncoGenesis expects to allow complete screening at the point of care or point of need without the need for an extensive laboratory infrastructure.

"I am excited to join OncoGenesis at a time when we are well-positioned to change the care paradigm for cervical cancer screening. We are addressing health inequity issues that exist for women globally, by providing women the ability to self-sample for cancer screening. I look forward to building the organization that will make this happen."

iPap has demonstrated its ability to allow a woman to self-collect a cervical sample adequate for HPV testing and for cytology, at least as well as a physician-collected sample. iPap is CE-marked and available for sale and research in certain markets. CerMark and its assay are in multiple phases of development, and with the company's development partner and funding, will initiate clinical studies.

About OncoGenesis, Inc.:

OncoGenesis is on a mission to eradicate death and suffering from cervical cancer by enabling women to have greater access to screening. Through the world's first and only patented cervical cell self-sampling device - iPap® - and a rapid, Crispr-Cas based biomolecular analysis platform - CerMark® - screening can be done anywhere by anyone without the complexity, cost, or stigma associated with conventional HPV or Cytologic (Pap) testing.

