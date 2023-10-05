

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, imports were up 3.0 percent on month and exports fell 2.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$8.039 billion.



South Korea will provide September figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year. That follows the 1.0 percent monthly increase and the 3.4 percent yearly gain in August.



Singapore will see August data for retail sales; in July, sales were up 0.6 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.



Taiwan will release September numbers for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.18 percent on month and 2.52 percent on year.



Thailand will provide September figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an annual increase of 0.60 percent overall and 0.7 percent for core CPI. In August, overall inflation rose 0.88 percent on year and core CPI was up 0.79 percent.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the week for the National Day holiday and will resume trade on Monday.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX