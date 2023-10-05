Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.60 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2023, to shareholders on record as at October 20, 2023. The ex-dividend date is October 19, 2023.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. Please contact your tax advisor if you have any questions with regards to the designation of the eligible dividend.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, provides currency exchange and payment services, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

For further information, please contact:

Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Rick Skauge, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Urscheler, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 261-0900

Fax: (403) 265-1455

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182970