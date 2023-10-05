FUTURIS CO.: Futuris Company Hires Mr. Larry Parrotte As New CEO

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) announced publicly today that they have hired Mr. Larry Parrotte as its new CEO. Mr. Parrotte takes over the CEO position from Robert Day who had been serving as the interim CEO, and Mr. Day will remain as the company's CFO.

Larry Parrotte brings a wealth of experience to Futuris in the staffing and technology fields, having previously served as CEO, COO, EVP, and SVP in both private and public service sector companies ranging from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar entities. Of particular interest to Futuris was Mr. Parrotte's background in Human Capital Management (HCM) companies as Futuris is continuing to acquire additional profitable staffing and technology companies.

Mr. Parrotte stated, "I am looking forward to leading the great team at Futuris, especially in working with veteran CFO Robert Day. With $2.9 million in net profit for the fiscal year end, I'm very pleased that Futuris is a profitable company. We expect to finish our certified audit very soon and this will enable us to up list to the OTC QB, and also commence our Regulation A capital raise. We are continuing to acquire companies and I have several new targets in view, so I expect our growth to continue."

A Strategy Of Growth Through Acquisition

Futuris' strategy is to grow through acquiring other profitable HCM companies. Futuris has now acquired eleven companies that are now consolidated into seven subsidiaries and is looking to acquire more. The company now has two companies in the medical staffing field, HEALTHHR and INSIGMA and expects them to contribute to additional revenues in the next reporting period.

Futuris Is Raising Additional Capital

Futuris also has a Regulation A offering in process to raise additional capital. For more information about investing in the company's Regulation A offering go to the web page www.InvestInFuturis.com or contact your investment advisor or broker to invest in Futuris OTC stock (FTRS). You could lose some or all of your investment, so be sure and read our Offering Circular to see the risk factors:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1041633/000121390023029553/ea176884-1apos_futurisco.htm

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on Executive Search, Staffing, Consulting services, and Tech Services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and revenue-accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, overall economic conditions, the ability to find qualified personnel, and the ability to find new clients. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

