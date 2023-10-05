

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) said it expects higher EBITDA and revenues for the third-quarter compared to the prior year, due to a very positive revenue and earnings development in the Large Scale & Project Solutions and Commercial & Industrial Solutions segments. The company raised its guidance for the full year 2023.



The company expects third quarter EBITDA to be between 105 million euros and 110 million euros compared to 34 million euros reported in the prior year.



The company projects quarterly revenues to be between 555 million euros and 565 million euros compared to 252 million euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company now projects EBITDA to be in the range of 285 million euros to 325 million euros compared to the prior estimation of 230 million euros to 270 million euros.



The company raised its annual sales outlook to a range of 1.80 billion euros to 1.90 billion euros from the prior estimation of 1.70 billion euros to 1.85 billion euros.



The company will publish its third quarter financial results on November 9, 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX