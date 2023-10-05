

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's external trade data for August. Exports are forecast to fall 0.4 percent on month, while imports are expected to climb 0.5 percent.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to release industrial production for August. Economists expect industrial output to drop 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 0.8 percent increase in July.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes industrial output for August. Output is seen falling 2.1 percent annually after a 1.8 percent drop in July.



At 3.30 am ET, Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey results are due.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global releases UK construction PMI data for September. The index is seen at 49.9, down from 50.8 in August.



