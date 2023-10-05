

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) reported that its third quarter net income to shareholders increased to 28.0 million euros from 27.3 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.81 euros compared to 0.87 euros. Adjusted net income declined to 37.7 million euros from 37.9 million euros. Adjusted EPS was 1.07 euros compared to 1.15 euros. Revenues were 487.9 million euros compared to 473.0 million euros.



Gerresheimer confirmed its guidance for the full year. The Group's medium-term guidance, currency-adjusted, include: organic revenue growth: at least 10%; organic adjusted EBITDA margin: 23 - 25%; and adjusted EPS growth: at least 10% a year.



