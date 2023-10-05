Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, issues an update for the third quarter ('Q3') of 2023.

Q3 Fleet Metrics

Executed 43 lease transactions comprising new aircraft leases, follow-on leases and lease extensions;

Delivered 7 new aircraft and transitioned 4 aircraft to a total of 7 customers;

Sold 14 aircraft and entered letters of intent for the sale of a further 15 aircraft;

Entered into letters of intent for the sale and leaseback of 16 aircraft;

Confirmed order for 20x A330neo aircraft, and placed the first of these aircraft;

Added 1 new customer, giving a total of 147 airline customers operating in 65 countries; and,

Ended the quarter with an owned and managed fleet of 568 aircraft, with total orders and commitments for 329 fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft.

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 147 airlines in 65 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 897 aircraft, as of 30 September 2023. www.avolon.aero

Note regarding forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to Avolon's business, financial condition, results of operations and plans. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and all of which are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "will," "could," "should," "shall," "risk," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "plans," "predicts," "continues," "assumes," "positioned" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved.

