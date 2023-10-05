

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Thursday that it has received an order for 45 MW wind turbines from Enerfin, a renewable energy unit of Spanish engineering company, Elecnor Group.



Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Nordex will supply eight N155/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for the Cernegula wind farm in the north-west of Spain.



Installation of the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 meters will begin in the summer of 2024, with commissioning scheduled for the end of the year.



The order also includes a premium service for the turbines over a period of 20 years.



Cernegula is Enerfin's second order for the Nordex, following the 256 MW cluster project Sao Fernando in Brazil.



