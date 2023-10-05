

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Students issued an update on current trading. It recorded 99.7% occupancy for the 2023/24 academic year compared to 97.9%, prior year. Rental growth was 7.3% for the 2023/24 academic year compared to 3.5%, last year.



Unite Students said the ongoing strength of student demand, together with the shortage of new PBSA supply and a retreating HMO sector supports at least 5% rental growth in the 2024/25 academic year sales cycle.



Unite Students also reported quarterly property valuations for the Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund or USAF and the London Student Accommodation Joint Venture or LSAV as at 30 September 2023.



At 30 September 2023, USAF's property portfolio was independently valued at 2.929 billion pounds, a 0.2% increase on a like-for-like basis during the quarter. LSAV's investment portfolio was independently valued at 1.936 billion pounds, a 0.2% decline on a like-for-like basis during the quarter.



