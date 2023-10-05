Anzeige
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
05.10.23
08:02 Uhr
0,665 Euro
+0,010
+1,53 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6600,72009:34
Dow Jones News
05.10.2023 | 08:31
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RM plc: Sale of IPv4 addresses

RM plc: Sale of IPv4 addresses 
05-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/ 
2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MAR"), and is 
disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of UK MAR. Upon the publication of this 
announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public 
domain. The person responsible for making this disclosure on behalf of the Company is Mark Cook, Chief Executive 
Officer. 
 
5 October 2023 
RM plc 
Sale of IPv4 addresses 
 
RM plc, a leading international supplier of technology and resources to the education sector (LSE: RM) ("RM", the " 
Company"), today announces that it has agreed to sell an additional portion of its Internet Protocol v4 ("IPv4") 
addresses ("the Sale") to Hilco Streambank ("Hilco") for a total consideration of USD2.2m in cash. 
The IP addresses are classified as intangible assets and were acquired at nil value. The Sales will, therefore, not 
affect the Company's total net assets, other than the addition of the cash proceeds from the Sales, which will be used 
to strengthen the balance sheet. These sales have been classified as other income in line with the treatment of the 
sale of Intangible Assets. 
The Sale, when aggregated with the previous sale of USD10.2m of IP addresses, as announced on 28 December 2022, will 
constitute a Class 2 transaction under the Listing Rules. 
The Company retains the rights over a further c.213,000 IPv4 addresses, which will support growth in RM Technology's 
connectivity business. 
 
Enquiries: 
RM plc           investorrelations@rm.com 
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer 
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer 
Fiona O'Nolan, Investor Relations 
 
Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)           +44 203 805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) 
Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com) 
 
Notes to Editors: 
RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments 
which improve, simplify and support education and learning. 
The education sector is transforming, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions. 
   -- RM Resources is the established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, and 
  secondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally 
   -- RM Assessment is a leading provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, 
  universities, and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery 
   -- RM Technology is a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology and services to UK schools and 
  colleges 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: DIS 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  275939 
EQS News ID:  1741663 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1741663&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
