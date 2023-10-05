Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
05.10.23
08:02 Uhr
1,082 Euro
-0,018
-1,64 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0761,11209:37
Dow Jones News
05.10.2023 | 08:31
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 4 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           170,000     130,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.090     GBP0.944 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.072     GBP0.932 
                                    GBP0.940146 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.086323

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 664,554,511 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4989       1.072         XDUB      08:34:32      00067226361TRLO0 
1345       1.072         XDUB      08:34:32      00067226362TRLO0 
5985       1.072         XDUB      08:34:32      00067226363TRLO0 
6704       1.090         XDUB      12:52:07      00067235819TRLO0 
14        1.086         XDUB      12:52:07      00067235824TRLO0 
438       1.086         XDUB      12:52:07      00067235823TRLO0 
460       1.086         XDUB      12:52:19      00067235837TRLO0 
2477       1.090         XDUB      13:00:06      00067236215TRLO0 
3320       1.090         XDUB      13:00:06      00067236216TRLO0 
195       1.090         XDUB      13:00:06      00067236217TRLO0 
8778       1.090         XDUB      13:00:06      00067236218TRLO0 
3320       1.090         XDUB      13:00:06      00067236219TRLO0 
3320       1.090         XDUB      13:00:06      00067236220TRLO0 
3320       1.090         XDUB      13:00:06      00067236221TRLO0 
3320       1.090         XDUB      13:00:06      00067236222TRLO0 
3320       1.090         XDUB      13:00:06      00067236223TRLO0 
3267       1.090         XDUB      13:07:08      00067236632TRLO0 
5790       1.086         XDUB      13:13:42      00067236856TRLO0 
530       1.086         XDUB      13:19:08      00067237159TRLO0 
1700       1.086         XDUB      13:19:08      00067237158TRLO0 
1747       1.084         XDUB      13:31:29      00067237637TRLO0 
827       1.086         XDUB      13:55:57      00067238520TRLO0 
442       1.086         XDUB      14:03:32      00067238699TRLO0 
191       1.088         XDUB      14:13:55      00067239503TRLO0 
944       1.088         XDUB      14:16:29      00067239587TRLO0 
237       1.088         XDUB      14:20:39      00067239819TRLO0 
270       1.088         XDUB      14:20:39      00067239818TRLO0 
2886       1.088         XDUB      14:20:39      00067239817TRLO0 
3556       1.088         XDUB      14:23:26      00067239918TRLO0 
1669       1.088         XDUB      14:23:26      00067239917TRLO0 
1711       1.088         XDUB      14:23:26      00067239916TRLO0 
4667       1.088         XDUB      14:23:26      00067239920TRLO0 
452       1.088         XDUB      14:23:26      00067239919TRLO0 
18        1.088         XDUB      14:23:26      00067239922TRLO0 
586       1.088         XDUB      14:23:26      00067239921TRLO0 
3838       1.088         XDUB      14:26:26      00067240020TRLO0 
567       1.088         XDUB      14:34:00      00067240667TRLO0 
3320       1.090         XDUB      14:34:09      00067240702TRLO0 
3320       1.090         XDUB      14:34:09      00067240703TRLO0 
3320       1.090         XDUB      14:34:09      00067240704TRLO0 
1382       1.090         XDUB      14:34:09      00067240705TRLO0 
4173       1.088         XDUB      14:35:42      00067240859TRLO0 
1500       1.088         XDUB      14:35:42      00067240860TRLO0 
5761       1.088         XDUB      14:46:57      00067241748TRLO0 
161       1.088         XDUB      14:46:57      00067241747TRLO0 
263       1.086         XDUB      14:58:57      00067242586TRLO0 
360       1.086         XDUB      14:58:57      00067242585TRLO0 
1861       1.086         XDUB      14:58:57      00067242584TRLO0 
1276       1.086         XDUB      14:58:57      00067242583TRLO0 
5350       1.086         XDUB      15:08:52      00067243275TRLO0 
2141       1.086         XDUB      15:08:52      00067243274TRLO0 
4135       1.086         XDUB      15:08:52      00067243279TRLO0 
2416       1.086         XDUB      15:08:52      00067243278TRLO0 
2000       1.080         XDUB      15:29:51      00067244533TRLO0 
3620       1.080         XDUB      15:29:51      00067244534TRLO0 
3387       1.078         XDUB      15:29:51      00067244538TRLO0 
2536       1.078         XDUB      15:29:51      00067244539TRLO0 
12835      1.084         XDUB      15:40:48      00067245379TRLO0 
2000       1.086         XDUB      16:04:46      00067246921TRLO0 
537       1.086         XDUB      16:04:46      00067246922TRLO0 
128       1.090         XDUB      16:10:24      00067247390TRLO0 
5351       1.090         XDUB      16:10:24      00067247389TRLO0 
1700       1.090         XDUB      16:12:38      00067247645TRLO0 
3352       1.090         XDUB      16:12:38      00067247644TRLO0 
1263       1.090         XDUB      16:12:39      00067247649TRLO0 
3352       1.090         XDUB      16:12:39      00067247648TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
89        93.50         XLON      12:24:35      00067234607TRLO0 
4645       94.40         XLON      12:52:07      00067235820TRLO0 
3556       94.40         XLON      12:52:07      00067235821TRLO0 
4        94.10         XLON      12:52:07      00067235822TRLO0 
14        94.10         XLON      12:52:19      00067235835TRLO0 
2        94.10         XLON      12:52:19      00067235836TRLO0 
1667       94.10         XLON      13:07:08      00067236633TRLO0 
2696       94.10         XLON      13:12:44      00067236762TRLO0 
1201       94.10         XLON      13:12:45      00067236767TRLO0 
5300       94.10         XLON      13:12:45      00067236766TRLO0 
4762       93.70         XLON      13:13:42      00067236857TRLO0 
443       94.00         XLON      13:55:57      00067238517TRLO0 
3048       94.00         XLON      13:55:57      00067238516TRLO0 
7044       94.00         XLON      13:55:57      00067238519TRLO0 
269       94.00         XLON      13:55:57      00067238518TRLO0 
9        94.20         XLON      14:35:41      00067240851TRLO0 
12254      94.20         XLON      14:35:41      00067240852TRLO0 
7853       94.20         XLON      14:35:41      00067240856TRLO0 
4689       94.20         XLON      14:35:41      00067240855TRLO0 
16        94.20         XLON      14:35:41      00067240854TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.