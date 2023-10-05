DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 4 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 170,000 130,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.090 GBP0.944 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.072 GBP0.932 GBP0.940146 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.086323

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 664,554,511 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4989 1.072 XDUB 08:34:32 00067226361TRLO0 1345 1.072 XDUB 08:34:32 00067226362TRLO0 5985 1.072 XDUB 08:34:32 00067226363TRLO0 6704 1.090 XDUB 12:52:07 00067235819TRLO0 14 1.086 XDUB 12:52:07 00067235824TRLO0 438 1.086 XDUB 12:52:07 00067235823TRLO0 460 1.086 XDUB 12:52:19 00067235837TRLO0 2477 1.090 XDUB 13:00:06 00067236215TRLO0 3320 1.090 XDUB 13:00:06 00067236216TRLO0 195 1.090 XDUB 13:00:06 00067236217TRLO0 8778 1.090 XDUB 13:00:06 00067236218TRLO0 3320 1.090 XDUB 13:00:06 00067236219TRLO0 3320 1.090 XDUB 13:00:06 00067236220TRLO0 3320 1.090 XDUB 13:00:06 00067236221TRLO0 3320 1.090 XDUB 13:00:06 00067236222TRLO0 3320 1.090 XDUB 13:00:06 00067236223TRLO0 3267 1.090 XDUB 13:07:08 00067236632TRLO0 5790 1.086 XDUB 13:13:42 00067236856TRLO0 530 1.086 XDUB 13:19:08 00067237159TRLO0 1700 1.086 XDUB 13:19:08 00067237158TRLO0 1747 1.084 XDUB 13:31:29 00067237637TRLO0 827 1.086 XDUB 13:55:57 00067238520TRLO0 442 1.086 XDUB 14:03:32 00067238699TRLO0 191 1.088 XDUB 14:13:55 00067239503TRLO0 944 1.088 XDUB 14:16:29 00067239587TRLO0 237 1.088 XDUB 14:20:39 00067239819TRLO0 270 1.088 XDUB 14:20:39 00067239818TRLO0 2886 1.088 XDUB 14:20:39 00067239817TRLO0 3556 1.088 XDUB 14:23:26 00067239918TRLO0 1669 1.088 XDUB 14:23:26 00067239917TRLO0 1711 1.088 XDUB 14:23:26 00067239916TRLO0 4667 1.088 XDUB 14:23:26 00067239920TRLO0 452 1.088 XDUB 14:23:26 00067239919TRLO0 18 1.088 XDUB 14:23:26 00067239922TRLO0 586 1.088 XDUB 14:23:26 00067239921TRLO0 3838 1.088 XDUB 14:26:26 00067240020TRLO0 567 1.088 XDUB 14:34:00 00067240667TRLO0 3320 1.090 XDUB 14:34:09 00067240702TRLO0 3320 1.090 XDUB 14:34:09 00067240703TRLO0 3320 1.090 XDUB 14:34:09 00067240704TRLO0 1382 1.090 XDUB 14:34:09 00067240705TRLO0 4173 1.088 XDUB 14:35:42 00067240859TRLO0 1500 1.088 XDUB 14:35:42 00067240860TRLO0 5761 1.088 XDUB 14:46:57 00067241748TRLO0 161 1.088 XDUB 14:46:57 00067241747TRLO0 263 1.086 XDUB 14:58:57 00067242586TRLO0 360 1.086 XDUB 14:58:57 00067242585TRLO0 1861 1.086 XDUB 14:58:57 00067242584TRLO0 1276 1.086 XDUB 14:58:57 00067242583TRLO0 5350 1.086 XDUB 15:08:52 00067243275TRLO0 2141 1.086 XDUB 15:08:52 00067243274TRLO0 4135 1.086 XDUB 15:08:52 00067243279TRLO0 2416 1.086 XDUB 15:08:52 00067243278TRLO0 2000 1.080 XDUB 15:29:51 00067244533TRLO0 3620 1.080 XDUB 15:29:51 00067244534TRLO0 3387 1.078 XDUB 15:29:51 00067244538TRLO0 2536 1.078 XDUB 15:29:51 00067244539TRLO0 12835 1.084 XDUB 15:40:48 00067245379TRLO0 2000 1.086 XDUB 16:04:46 00067246921TRLO0 537 1.086 XDUB 16:04:46 00067246922TRLO0 128 1.090 XDUB 16:10:24 00067247390TRLO0 5351 1.090 XDUB 16:10:24 00067247389TRLO0 1700 1.090 XDUB 16:12:38 00067247645TRLO0 3352 1.090 XDUB 16:12:38 00067247644TRLO0 1263 1.090 XDUB 16:12:39 00067247649TRLO0 3352 1.090 XDUB 16:12:39 00067247648TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 89 93.50 XLON 12:24:35 00067234607TRLO0 4645 94.40 XLON 12:52:07 00067235820TRLO0 3556 94.40 XLON 12:52:07 00067235821TRLO0 4 94.10 XLON 12:52:07 00067235822TRLO0 14 94.10 XLON 12:52:19 00067235835TRLO0 2 94.10 XLON 12:52:19 00067235836TRLO0 1667 94.10 XLON 13:07:08 00067236633TRLO0 2696 94.10 XLON 13:12:44 00067236762TRLO0 1201 94.10 XLON 13:12:45 00067236767TRLO0 5300 94.10 XLON 13:12:45 00067236766TRLO0 4762 93.70 XLON 13:13:42 00067236857TRLO0 443 94.00 XLON 13:55:57 00067238517TRLO0 3048 94.00 XLON 13:55:57 00067238516TRLO0 7044 94.00 XLON 13:55:57 00067238519TRLO0 269 94.00 XLON 13:55:57 00067238518TRLO0 9 94.20 XLON 14:35:41 00067240851TRLO0 12254 94.20 XLON 14:35:41 00067240852TRLO0 7853 94.20 XLON 14:35:41 00067240856TRLO0 4689 94.20 XLON 14:35:41 00067240855TRLO0 16 94.20 XLON 14:35:41 00067240854TRLO0

