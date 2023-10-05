Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Geoscells has launched a new stage of scientific research to find a practical approach to treating cancer. Unlike traditional therapeutic regimens aimed at reducing the size of tumors, a team of Ukrainian scientists proposes a new way: to target the basis of cancer - cancer stem cells, which are the cause of the disease recurring again and again.

Geoscells is an organization dedicated to the development and production of products to improve the overall health and quality of life of cancer patients, working closely with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes and medical centers that share its values.

The Geoscells company was founded by CEO Mamed Shiraliev, whose career in medicine began with the establishment of a personal clinic and analysis laboratories and who has been engaged in research activities in the field of molecular oncology since 2014. When creating Geoscells, Mamed was joined by scientists and experts, specialists in developing specialized software and performing complex research tasks, working harmoniously as a united whole, fully sharing the aspirations of the founder.

The research company Geoscells has directed all efforts to achieve victory over one of the most terrible diseases. On that ground, the company aims to talk about an imminent breakthrough in the field of molecular oncology, which suggests paying attention to a method of cancer therapy the essence of which in involvement in the process of fighting cancer stem cell diseases.

"The highly transformative properties of stem cells can be redirected to cancer cells through phenotypic or genetic changes. This is a promising mechanism that is fundamentally different from short-term treatments such as chemotherapy. In addition, the perfect study of stem cells makes it possible to fully utilize them in other areas of medicine - treatment of autoimmune diseases, regenerative therapy and cosmetology," said CEO of Geoscells, Mamed Shiraliev.

"The key question facing science is identifying the precise marker of cancer stem cells. Having such a tool, doctors will be able to differentiate similar tissues in order to work with them effectively in the future. My team at Geoscells, after a series of in-depth studies, discovered a universal selective marker," added Mamed Shiraliev.

The team of Ukrainian scientists has drawn attention to the particular importance of ionotropic glutamate receptors, which are responsible for learning, memory, cell differentiation and their plasticity. Further research led to the conclusion that ionotropic glutamate receptors may act as a universal negative marker of cancer stem cells. This finding was confirmed by mass spectrometry using AlphaCell artificial intelligence.

"Although it is too early to talk about the final results that doctors could rely on in their practice, the beginning of a fundamentally new path to rethinking the problems and challenges of molecular oncology has already been laid," explained Mamed Shiraliev.

Among the achievements of Geoscells, in addition to the discovery of a marker for identifying cancer stem cells, is the patenting of a unique method of treating cancer using combination therapy and an anti-miRNA cocktail, which plays a key role in unblocking the translation process with the formation of glutamate receptors in cancer stem cells, to protect the developments from third-party use.

Research optimization is facilitated by the use of innovative technologies to solve problems, such as the Kuna robotic laboratory assistant, the Lionheart LX automated microscope and the AlphaCell artificial intelligence, with the ability to process significant amounts of information, identify hidden patterns, analyze large libraries of compounds and predict their potential activity against certain cancer types.

Laying the foundation for a definitive solution to cancer treatment, research company Geoscells has created an interdisciplinary platform, geoscells.com, to maximize the potential of cancer stem cells.

