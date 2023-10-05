

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) issued a post-close trading update for the twelve months to the end of September 2023. Total like-for-like rental growth was 7.7%. PRS like-for-like rental growth was 8.0%. Spot occupancy at the end of September in stabilised PRS portfolio was 98.6%.



Helen Gordon, Chief Executive of Grainger, said: 'We are due to complete over 1,600 new build-to-rent homes in 2023, driving a further step change in EPRA earnings and bringing our total operational portfolio to over 10,000 homes.'



The company will announce full year results on 22 November 2023.



