

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L) reported production results for the third quarter. Total iron ore pellet production was 1,251 million tonnes, 17% higher than second quarter. At the end of September 2023, Ferrexpo reported a rolling 12 month LTIFR of 0.27, below the historic five year trailing average of 0.69.



Lucio Genovese, Interim Executive Chair, said: 'It is pleasing to report that our performance during the quarter exceeded our expectations and that we were able to operate up to two of our four pellet lines.'



Ferrexpo noted that it continues to produce, transport and sell products despite a challenging environment in Ukraine. For the remainder of the year, the Group plans to operate between one and two pelletising lines, assuming no further material changes to the operating environment and logistics availability in Ukraine.



