

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.6505 against the euro and 94.69 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6606 and 94.29, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 3-day highs of 0.6378 and 0.8745 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6323 and 0.8690, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0719 against the NZ dollar, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.0692.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.62 against the euro, 97.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the greenback, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



