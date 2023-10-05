

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group PLC (UTG.L), a real estate company engaged in developing student accommodation, announced on Thursday that its chief executive officer Richard Smith has resigned, effective December 31 to pursue his personal interest.



Joe Lister the current finance chief will be succeeding him, effective January 1, 2024.



Michael Burt will be stepping into Lister's shoes as the company's new chief financial officer effective January 1, 2024.



Lister has been with the firm for the past 22 years including 15 years as the finance chief.



Burt joined the company in 2019 from equity brokerage Exane where he was head of real estate research.



On Wednesday, shares of Unite Group closed at 881 pence, up 0.80% in London.



