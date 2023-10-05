Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF LIFA AIR OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 5 OCTOBER 2023 SHARES THE SHARES OF LIFA AIR OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS Lifa Air Oyj published on 5 October 2023 a company announcement where it announced that Lifa Air Oyj and Genano Oy Ab have signed a conditional agreement to merge by share exchange. Following the announcement Lifa Air Oyj's shares retain observation status on the basis of the Nasdq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 articles (h)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1(h): any other circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the Issuer or the pricing of its Financial Instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Helsinki has previously given the shares of Lifa Air Oyj observation status on 5 September 2022 on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook, rule 6.3.1(h). Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260