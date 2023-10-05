

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.5951 against the U.S. dollar and 88.40 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5913 and 88.17, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.7683 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.7760.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen and 1.74 against the euro.



