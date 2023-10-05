Alastair Coutts Joins TrueBridge in Strategic Leadership Role

TrueBridge, the premier interim, fractional and advisory executive search firm, announced today it has appointed strategic business leader Alastair Coutts as Head of TrueBridge EMEA. Coutts joins the accomplished EMEA team to expand TrueBridge's impact across the continent.

"The current interim space is experiencing significant growth driven by the evolving landscape of work and changing preferences," said Coutts. "This environment presents numerous opportunities for those considering interim roles, and I look forward to leveraging my commercial and team-building experience delivering exceptional value in this space to our clients and candidates alike."

As Head of TrueBridge EMEA, Coutts will help TrueBridge clients take advantage of opportunities across the True platform, which includes full-time global executive search firm True Search. Clients will not only gain access to a broader pool of exceptional candidates, but will also benefit from True's high-touch, white-glove service and domain expertise, especially in high-growth sectors. TrueBridge's emergence as a leading provider in this space also opens up countless opportunities for candidates seeking interim, fractional, and advisory roles.

With a career spanning diverse industries and roles, Coutts has 25-years developing client relationships in the VC, PE, asset management, and professional services communities, and helping clients drive success and growth.

Coutts spent more than a decade at GLG, establishing and building up the company as a platform for sharing insight and expertise in EMEA. He most recently served as head of EMEA at Lynk, a SaaS platform for industry experts and consultants.

"Alastair's background aligns seamlessly with our collaborative, teamwork-based culture," said TrueBridge CEO David Beuerlein. "Throughout his career and during his tenures at Lynk and GLG, Alastair demonstrated a remarkable ability to build and maintain large, senior teams. He embodies the belief that fostering the right culture is paramount to cultivating high-performing teams-and TrueBridge is an ideal environment for him to thrive and make a significant impact."

