Observation status applied to UAB Orkela

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to UAB Orkela(order book short name ORKL060025A, ISIN code of the bonds LT0000405961). The observation status is assigned to UAB "Orkela" due to the reason that shareholders' equity of UAB "Orkela" is lower than ½ of the authorized capital of the Company. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. The more detailed information please find here.