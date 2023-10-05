Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023
GlobeNewswire
05.10.2023 | 09:22
Observation status applied to UAB Orkela

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to UAB Orkela(order book
short name ORKL060025A, ISIN code of the bonds LT0000405961). 

The observation status is assigned to UAB "Orkela" due to the reason that
shareholders' equity of UAB "Orkela" is lower than ½ of the authorized capital
of the Company. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.

The more detailed information please find here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 59
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
