

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L), a supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, said on Thursday that it has agreed to sell an additional portion of its Internet Protocol v4 addresses to Hilco Streambank, a intellectual property advisory firm for $2.2 million in cash.



The IP addresses were acquired at nil value and are classified as intangible assets.



'The Sale, when aggregated with the previous sale of $10.2m of IP addresses, as announced on 28 December 2022, will constitute a Class 2 transaction under the Listing Rules,' the company said in a statement.



The firm still retain rights over around 213,000 IPv4 addresses.



On Wednesday, shares of RM closed at 59 pence in London.



