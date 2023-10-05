DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Oct-2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 04-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.2528 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9646324 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 275955 EQS News ID: 1741821 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1741821&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2023 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)