FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 04-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.8679 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5437548 CODE: CE2D LN ISIN: LU1737652310

October 05, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)