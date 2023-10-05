New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - In a significant outcome that lauds the commitment to quality and excellence, Trust Consulting Services, a full-service security provider and government contract manager, has been conferred with the esteemed 2023 Global Recognition Award. The announcement comes as an acknowledgment of the company's vast contributions to diverse fields, and highly innovative practices in security services.







Noteworthy Achievement

CEO, James Radford, reflected on the win, saying, "Our team has worked tirelessly, reinventing security and how it is integrated into our clients' communities. This acknowledgment as the 2023 Global Recognition Award winner is a testament to our commitment towards innovation and inclusivity." The steadfast growth in last year's revenue to the tune of $40 million stands as a testament of the company's proficiency.

An Innovation Leader in Security Services

Trust Consulting Services has carved a niche in the realms of armed and unarmed security. The company has been successful in developing robust training models for their security personnel and evolving client-aligned strategies. These steps have not only catered towards their client satisfaction but have consistently placed Trust Consulting Services as a leader in the field.

Diverse and Expansive

The commitment of Trust Consulting Services towards inclusive growth is indeed commendable. The disparities in the representation of people of color, veterans, and women in the business world are well addressed through their predominant management. The company's impressive presence is marked by its extension to diverse lines of businesses and geographical expanse. In addition, Trust Consulting Services has received the Globees Bronze Medal for the Best Veteran-Owned Business, further solidifying their status in the industry.

A Final Observation by Alex Sinclair

Alex Sinclair from Global Recognition Awards said, "Trust Consulting Services stood out in their growth, their innovative security services, and by truly embodying the values of diversity. This acknowledgment is well deserved and we are excited to see what innovations they continue to bring to the industry in the future." The company, since its inception, has been lauded for the quality of service it has been offering to its hundreds of customers.

