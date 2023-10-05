Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023
05.10.2023 | 09:52
Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIG LN) 
Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
05-Oct-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 04-Oct-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.2431 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2173601 
CODE: PRIG LN 
ISIN: LU1931975236 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1931975236 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRIG LN 
Sequence No.:  276106 
EQS News ID:  1742127 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1742127&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2023 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
