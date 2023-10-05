Bioz, Inc.: Bioz Has Partnered With Cole-Parmer to Present Evidence-Based Recommendations That Empower Scientific Workflow

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Bioz, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based AI company, is excited to announce its partnership with Cole-Parmer, a global manufacturer of lab equipment and supplies for research and process. Cole-Parmer products have been used extensively in life sciences, clinical, academic, biotech, and research laboratories for over 65 years.

Cole-Parmer is now leveraging Bioz's patented AI software by placing Bioz Badges, dynamic citation display widgets, onto its website's product pages. The badges on Cole-Parmer's website guide customers toward product use cases and structured product information in the form of snippets from scientific articles, citation counts, and objective Bioz Stars scores that highlight the product's track record of success in past research. The Bioz Stars scores, calculated using factors such as article mentions, publication date, and journal impact factor, provide researchers with compelling evidence of a product's efficacy. The automatically updating badges continually refresh with new structured data from scientific articles, which allows scientists to view the most relevant and updated information.

"I'm thrilled to announce our collaboration with Cole-Parmer, through which we are furnishing their customers with peer-reviewed product-specific data," revealed Dr. Karin Lachmi, Bioz's Founder and Chief Revenue Officer. Dr. Lachmi further emphasized that "Cole-Parmer's products' long-standing stellar reputation within the industry will enable researchers to access an unparalleled resource of evidence-based guidance derived from the most trusted source for researchers - scientific articles."

Amy Evans, Director of Marketing at Cole-Parmer, highlighted that, "Cole-Parmer is now proudly displaying Bioz Badges directly on our product web pages to expedite product validation, so that our customers can focus on their most important job, successful research and discovery." Evans further added, "the objective product use-cases that are displayed within Bioz Badges drive greater customer engagement."

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions also include Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed onto product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

Cole-Parmer is a global manufacturer of lab equipment and supplies for research and process. Their products have been used extensively in life sciences, clinical, academic, biotech, and research laboratories for over 65 years. They pride themselves on their proprietary Cole-Parmer® and Traceable® portfolios of high-quality products. They also partner with a select set of key suppliers with industry-leading products. They are renowned for offering exceptional service and technical support. Their team of technical support representatives are highly trained product experts with scientific backgrounds and industry experience.

