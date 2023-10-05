The fund offers global diversification across asset classes aimed at generating a significant alpha for accredited/professional investors. Limited Partners gain exclusive access to a seasoned team and the registered AIFM, empowering their investment journey with broad expertise.

Luxembourg, Luxembourg--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Hedge & Sachs (https://hedgeandsachs.com), a prominent player in the global financial arena, proudly announces the launch of its new hedge fund MULTI ASSET GLOBAL FUND SERIES 1. The fund, marked by its emphasis on custom return generating investment strategies, aims to generate a significant alpha for a given degree of risk.

As a registered Limited Partnership in Luxembourg, this unveiling epitomizes the firm's resolute commitment to furnish professional investors with tailor-made solutions. This groundbreaking fund offers investors a unique avenue to engage with diversified excellence spanning various asset classes, all meticulously aligned with their unique financial goals and risk preferences.

Strategic Investment From Europe's Financial Ecosystem

The MULTI ASSET GLOBAL FUND SERIES 1 capitalizes on the potential of Europe's dynamic market. Designed with the aim of providing sustainable returns, the fund is uniquely positioned in the investor-friendly jurisdiction of Luxembourg, known for its robust regulatory framework and commitment to international standards. With its substantial assets under management (AUM) of nearly USD $6 trillion, Luxembourg solidifies its status as a global financial hub, enhancing investor confidence and security.

Flexible structure, strong risk management policies

The MULTI ASSET GLOBAL FUND SERIES 1 stands as a beacon of personalized investment strategies. With a size of EUR 100,000,000 (in the first phase) and a minimum investment commitment of USD 30,000, the fund aims to provide effective portfolio management, prudent diversification, and agile decision-making. Its diverse investment approach covers debentures, stocks, commodities, currencies, and more, aims to provide sustainable returns for its Limited Partners.

Comprehensive Approach to Risk Management

With Hedge & Sachs, risk management takes centre stage. Employing rigorous risk assessment, including hedging strategies, liquidity management, and stress tests, the fund aims to safeguard investors' capital even in volatile market conditions. The dedicated team's commitment to transparency and timely adjustments underscores the value placed on investor protection and growth opportunities.

Investor Relations and Fund Sales

Bolstered by a proficient investor relations team and overseen by the seasoned professionals of HEDGE AND SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT Sàrl, a registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager, the firm ensures that its Limited Partners remain not only informed about the fund's performance, strategy, and market insights but also comprehensively supported in their investment journey.

Led by the experienced, AIFM registered team, and headed by Shivansh Rachit and the management experts, the fund strives to create sustainable value for its Limited Partners. With their extensive industry knowledge and a steadfast commitment to success, the team spearheads the fund towards its investment objectives, safeguarding investors' interests and aiming to optimize returns.

The MULTI ASSET GLOBAL FUND SERIES 1, aimed at opening pathways to eligible professional investors, reaffirms the firm's profound aspiration of cultivating enduring partnerships founded on shared accomplishments.

Transparent Fee Structure and Tax Efficiency

The fund offers an investor-focused fee structure, with a Management Fee of 1% per year and a Performance Fee of 20% (above a hurdle rate), designed to align with investors' interests. Operating under a tax-transparent and neutral regime, the fund aims to optimize returns for investors, enhancing their financial gains.

A Path to Diversified Excellence

Hedge & Sachs aims to embark its investors on a journey of diversified excellence with the MULTI ASSET GLOBAL FUND SERIES 1. Through strategic investment, risk management, transparent reporting, and investor-centric services, the firm stands poised to unlock the full potential of investors' portfolios in Luxembourg's secure and forward-thinking financial environment.

About Hedge & Sachs:

Founded in 2021, Hedge & Sachs is a leading independent asset management firm offering clients personal financial advice and asset management solutions for safe, hassle-free investment across Luxembourg and European markets. Hedge & Sachs provides a broad range of Financial Services including Asset Management, Financial Consultancy, and Investment Consultancy.

Hedge & Sachs proudly announces the launch of its new hedge fund, Multi Asset Global Fund Series 1, in Luxembourg for professional investors - individual, company, funds and other approved structures which aligns with the vision of its future and underscores its commitment to deliver exceptional results for our investors, empowering them to supercharge their investments and capitalize on new opportunities in the global market. For more information and access to the real-time web interface, visit https://www.fundnav.lu/.

Website: https://hedgeandsachs.com/

*Disclaimer - This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investment in the fund involves significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Potential investors should carefully read the offering documents before making an investment decision. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events, results, or performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Hedge & Sachs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

