

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales Group (THLEF.PK), a French defense equipment maker, said on Thursday that it has signed a contract with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa or PGZ, a Polish arms holding company, to deliver multiple combat systems for the Polish Navy. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.



Thales will equip the Polish Navy Miecznik frigates with the Tacticos combat management system, sonars, infrared sensors, and radars providing the warships with multiple functions for detection, identification, command, and others.



The first ship is expected to enter service in 2029.



In addition, Thales will provide two highly complementary radars, the SM400 Block 2 and the NS50.



The SM400 radar, multifunctional S-Band radar, provides long-range air and surface surveillance, helicopter control and weapon control functions at a range up to 400 kilometers.



