DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Oct-2023 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 384.7346 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2735538 CODE: USAU LN ISIN: FR0010296061 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 276176 EQS News ID: 1742289 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1742289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2023 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)