Fukushima Treated Water Release: Oceanic Focus Welcomes Reassuring Findings and Reminds Other Ocean Pollution Sources

Summary: Amid the ongoing debate surrounding the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant Station (FDNPS) treated water release, Oceanic Focus, a prominent advocate for ocean conservation and marine environment protection, is shifting the spotlight to other pressing seafood pollution concerns that demand immediate attention.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / One month since the commencement of the FDNPS treated water release on August 24th, extensive and continuous testing has yielded reassuring results, contrary to several initial global apprehensions regarding its environmental and health implications. For example, the latest seafood samples tested by several official entities including, the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Japanese Fisheries Agency, tested on September 24th-26th, have shown no trace of Tritium contamination.

The rigorous ongoing control over the water release process is the outcome of a collaborative effort between the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Innovative technologies, including the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS), have been instrumental in safely treating and filtering the water. Japan has been keen to involve as many organizations and technological resources as possible to the process to ensures compliance with stringent environmental and safety standards before the water is released into the ocean.

For instance, the Japanese Fisheries Agency, has maintained vigilant surveillance of local fish samples within a 5-kilometer radius of the discharge outlet since August 8th. Moreover, the IAEA has consistently disclosed its analytical findings on its official website to showcase the safety measures in place.

Tritium and radioactivity traces have been at the center of skepticism towards the FDNPS treated water release. First, it is to be noted that tritium is a naturally occurring element found in the Earth's crust and in surface waters, at about 0.4-1.2 Bq/L. Moreover, the maximum tritium concentration contained in the water released from the FDNPS is of 1,500 Bq/L. It is six times less than the volume of tritium per liter for drinking water set by the World Health Organization at 10,000 Bq/L. In addition, the ALPS treatment system at the FDNPS is specifically designed to remove 62 different radionuclides, including Cesium-137 and Strontium-90, resulting in substantially lower concentrations. Indeed, radioactive materials in ALPS treated water are reduced to about one millionth compared to the initial water collected from the damaged reactor site.

While the release of water from FDNPS has drawn substantial international attention, the figures provided by Japanese authorities, as well as international watchdogs, including the IAEA, seem to contain environmental concerns. However, Oceanic Focus wishes to recall a severe immediate and more widespread concern in the realm of marine and seafood pollution-human-induced pollution. Oceanic Focus regrets the fact such longlisting issue has not beneficiate from the same attention than the FDNPS, despite of its detrimental impact.

The oceans are currently inundated with unprecedented levels of contaminants, including persistent organic pollutants, heavy metals, and microplastics, primarily stemming from human produced waste. Plastic is one of the most significant contributors to ocean pollution, and a major concern given its resilience and persistence. Each year, 1.15 to 2.41 million tons of plastic are estimated to enter the ocean, causing great damage to the safety and health of marine animals. According to a study from the Marine Pollution Bulletin published in March 2015, at least 690 species have encountered marine debris, and 92% of these interactions were with plastic.

The Central North Pacific Ocean is specifically widely considered as the world's most polluted ocean. It contains the Pacific Trash Vortex. Also known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP), it is the largest accumulation of ocean plastic debris, covering an estimated surface area of 1.6 million square kilometers. According to an extensive study by The Ocean Cleanup in 2018, the plastic mass found in the GPCP at the time of the sampling weighted approximately 80,000 tones.

Once in the gyre, plastics are unlikely to leave the oceans until fragmented into microplastics. These minuscule plastic particles pose a significant harm to marine ecosystems and a threat to human health. Indeed, while ongoing research delves into their impacts, there is growing suspicion that microplastics disrupt endocrine systems and potentially cause physical harm to marine organisms ingesting the chemicals attached to the plastic, and thus of those who consume contaminated fish and seafood. According to The Ocean Cleanup, 84% of the plastic found in the GPDP had at least one Persistent Bio-accumulative Toxic Chemical.

Therefore, while invalidated concerns about radioactivity in seafood resulting from the release of treated water from the FDNPS massively emerged, Oceanic Focus regrets that other oceanic pollution sources, such as plastic, have not gained such attention yet, despite well-established pervasive effects and health risks.

Oceanic Focus underscores that addressing heavy metals, microplastics, and other pollutants is of paramount importance. By prioritizing these pollutants, Oceanic Focus seeks to initiate meaningful steps toward safer and healthier seafood consumption. Simultaneously, the organization advocates for cleaner oceans and sustainable fishing practices to safeguard marine ecosystems for future generations.

CONTACT:

Paul Clay - Oceanic Focus

info@oceanic-focus.com

London, United Kingdom

https://oceanic-focus.com/

SOURCE: Oceanic Focus



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790283/fukushima-treated-water-release-oceanic-focus-welcomes-reassuring-findings-and-reminds-other-ocean-pollution-sources