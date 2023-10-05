ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Unaudited Interim Results For the six months ended 31 July 2023 5 October 2023



Defensive growth with a disciplined approach Highlights



NAV per Share of 1,904p at 31 July 2023, LTM NAV per Share Total Return* of 4.1% and 5 year annualised of 15.2%

Portfolio companies generating ~15% LTM revenue and earnings growth, with weighted-average leverage of 4.7x 1

H1 FY24 Portfolio Return* on a Local Currency Basis of 4.6% (Sterling return 1.6%), ICG-managed investments generated a local currency return of 5.1%

Continuing to realise investments at Uplifts to Carrying Value and our Managers are executing on new investment opportunities, despite more subdued transaction activity market-wide

Second quarter dividend of 8p per share, taking total dividends for H1 FY24 to 16p (H1 FY23: 14p). Reaffirmed intended FY24 dividend of at least 32p per share, an increase of 6.7% on FY23

One year since launch of long-term buyback programme: £10.6m 2 invested to repurchase 1.4% of outstanding share capital at a weighted average discount to NAV of 40.6% since programme initiated

invested to repurchase 1.4% of outstanding share capital at a weighted average discount to NAV of 40.6% since programme initiated In the coming months we expect to retain a disciplined approach to Direct investments and to continue to build a diversified portfolio through our Primary commitments



1 Based on Enlarged Perimeter covering 66.4% of the Portfolio. See page 7. 2 Up to and including 30 September 2023

*This is an Alternative Performance Measure. Please refer to the Glossary for the definition.





Oliver Gardey Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG ICG Enterprise Trust's strategy of investing exclusively in buyouts of businesses that exhibit defensive growth characteristics - along with our capital allocation policy - is delivering attractive shareholder returns. In the last twelve months we have generated an NAV per Share Total Return of 4.1%, and over the last five years an annualised NAV Per Share Total Return of 15.2%.



Although market-wide transaction activity was lower during the period, we and our Managers have continued to identify attractive opportunities for new investments and realisations. Total Realisations during the period generated proceeds of £94.1m, including 17 full exits at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 17.7%. Our investments of £64.1m during the period included two Direct investments.



A challenging fundraising market for private equity managers continues to be a favourable environment for our perpetual capital structure, and we made nine new commitments during the period, including to two funds managed by ICG.



Our Portfolio is performing in line with our expectations, and the Primary commitments made in recent quarters are enabling us to continue to build a diversified Portfolio through cycles. Our relationship with ICG is demonstrating economic and broader benefits to ICG Enterprise Trust, and we feel well positioned for the months ahead and for the longer term.





PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Annualised Performance to 31 July 2023 3 months 6 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 4.3% 4.6% 7.3% 24.3% 17.9% 13.4% NAV per Share Total Return 1.9% 0.8% 4.1% 21.1% 15.2% 13.0% Share Price Total Return 11.7% 2.9% 2.8% 17.0% 9.4% 11.9% FTSE All-Share Index Total Return (1.2) % 0.5% 6.1% 12.3% 3.4% 5.5%

Portfolio activity overview for H1 FY24 Primary Direct Secondary Total ICG-managed Local Currency return 4.8% 3.8% 5.5% 4.6% 5.1% Sterling return 1.8% 1.4% 1.4% 1.6% 1.8% New Investments £39.2m £18.4m £6.5m £64.1m £9.9m Total Proceeds £46.6m £35.3m £12.2m £94.1m £15.8m New Fund Commitments £89.7m - £20.3m £110.0m £42.2m Closing Portfolio value £767.5m £372.5m £258.8m £1,398.8m £411.9m % Total Portfolio 54.9% 26.6% 18.5% 100.0% 29.4%

OUTLOOK We are encouraged by the performance of our underlying investments, which have continued to generate robust revenue and EBITDA growth.







In the current market, we opt to retain a disciplined approach to Direct investments, and our fund commitments are enabling us to continue to invest in our portfolio. We continue to see favourable dynamics in the Secondary market as other private equity investors seek routes to liquidity. Importantly, we remain confident in the quality of our Portfolio, of our managers, and of our team, to generate resilient long-term returns for our shareholders.

COMPANY TIMETABLE

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 10:00 BST today. A link for the presentation can be found on the Results & Reports page of the Company website. A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

FY24 First Interim Dividend FY24 Second Interim Dividend Ex-dividend date 17 August 2023 16 November 2023 Record date 18 August 2023 17 November 2023 Dividend payment date 1 September 2023 1 December 2023

ABOUT ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US, while offering the added benefit to shareholders of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly as well as through funds managed by Intermediate Capital Group ('ICG') and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

NOTES

Included in this document are Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs"). APMs have been used if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company, and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers and its previously reported results. The Glossary includes further details of APMs and reconciliations to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") measures, where appropriate.

In the Manager's Review and Supplementary Information, all performance figures are stated on a Total Return basis (i.e. including the effect of re-invested dividends). ICG Alternative Investment Limited, a regulated subsidiary of Intermediate Capital Group plc, acts as the Manager of the Company.

CHAIR'S FOREWORD

ICG Enterprise Trust aims to provide investors with exposure to private equity investments that can deliver resilient returns for our shareholders over the long term, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.

Your Company's NAV per Share Total Return during the period was 0.8% and at 31 July 2023 the Company's NAV stood at 1,904p per share. Over the longer-term, our track record is evidencing the success of our investment strategy: over the five years to 31 July 2023 we have generated an annualised NAV per Share Total Return of 15.2%, and over the three years to 31 July 2023 we have generated an annualised NAV per Share Total Return of 21.1%.

Despite this impressive track record and the resilient operational performance of our underlying investments, our discount has remained wide, in common with much of the listed private equity investment trust sector. In the face of this, the Board has taken a number of steps to optimise returns for our shareholders today, and to engage with the shareholders of tomorrow.

Costs remain a focus for the Board, and this period benefits from the management fee cap and cost sharing agreement we entered into with the Manager, effective from 1st February 2023. In aggregate we estimate shareholders have saved approximately £1m in this period as a result of these actions, including the management fees of £8.0m being approximately 8% lower than they would have been had the management fee cap not been in place.

Our buyback programme has been successfully and regularly implemented since its introduction almost a year ago today: we have repurchased just under 1 million shares at a weighted average discount to NAV of 40.6%. These buybacks represent £10.6m of capital returned to shareholders, equivalent to approximately one third of total cash returns during the period. Alongside this, we reiterate our commitment to the Company's progressive dividend policy.

Finally, your Board recognises the importance of transparent and open shareholder engagement, and I look forward to seeing a number of you in the coming months. I was delighted to represent the Board at ICG Enterprise Trust's first Investor Day earlier this year. Then, as now, your Board remains confident that ICG Enterprise Trust is well positioned to navigate the current macroeconomic environment. The portfolio has performed well over the last year, reassuring us that it will be resilient and defensive through the cycle. Our underlying earnings continue to grow, which should provide long term returns for our shareholders.

Jane Tufnell

Chair

5 October 2023

MANAGER'S REVIEW

Alternative Performance Measures

The Board and the Manager monitor the financial performance of the Company on the basis of Alternative Performance Measures (APM), which are non-IFRS measures. The APM predominantly form the basis of the financial measures discussed in this review, which the Board believes assists shareholders in assessing their investment and the delivery of the investment strategy.

The Company holds certain investments in subsidiary entities. The substantive difference between APM and IFRS is the treatment of the assets and liabilities of these subsidiaries. The APM basis "looks through" these subsidiaries to the underlying assets and liabilities they hold, and it reports the investments as the Portfolio APM. Under IFRS, the Company and its subsidiaries are reported separately. The assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries are presented on the face of the IFRS balance sheet as a single carrying value. The same is true for the IFRS and APM basis of the Cash flow statement.

The following table sets out IFRS metrics and the APM equivalents:

IFRS (£m) 31 July 2023 31 July 2022 APM (£m) 31 July 2023 31 July 2022 Investments 1,342.7 1,298.1 Portfolio 1,398.8 1,353.7 NAV 1,290.3 1,268.8 Cash flows from the sale of portfolio investments 15.7 18.2 Total Proceeds 94.1 106.8 Cash flows related to the purchase of portfolio investments 15.5 29.6 Total New Investment 64.1 143.7

The Glossary includes definitions for all APM and, where appropriate, a reconciliation between APM and IFRS.

Our investment strategy

We focus on investing in buyouts of profitable, cash-generative businesses in developed markets that exhibit defensive growth characteristics which we believe support strong and resilient returns across economic cycles.

We take an active approach to portfolio construction, with a flexible mandate that enables us to deploy capital in Primary, Secondary and Direct investments. Geographically we focus on the developed markets of North America and Europe which have deep and mature private equity markets supported by a robust corporate governance ecosystem.

Medium-term target Five-year average 31 July 2023 1. Target Portfolio composition 1 Investment category Primary ~50% 61% 55% Direct ~25% 27% 27% Secondary ~25% 12% 18% Geography 2 North America ~50% 39% 43% Europe (inc. UK) ~50% 55% 51% Other - 6% 6% 2. Balance sheet (Net cash)/debt3 ~0% (2)% 4% 1 As percentage of Portfolio; 2 (Net cash)/net debt as a percentage of NAV; 3 (Net cash)/debt as a percentage of NAV

Note: five year average is the linear average of FY exposures for FY20 - FY23 and H1 FY24

ICG Enterprise Trust benefits from access to ICG-managed funds and Direct investments, which represented 29.4% of the Portfolio value at period end and generated a 5.1% return on a local currency basis.

Performance overview

At 31 July 2023, our Portfolio was valued at £1,398.8m, and the Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis for the first half of the financial year was 4.6% (H1 FY23: 7.3%).

All investment categories, Primary, Direct and Secondary, generated positive Portfolio returns during the period:

Primary investments generated a local currency return of 4.8%. Returns were broad based, with notable outperformance from funds managed by ICG and Gridiron, among others

Direct Investments generated a return of 3.8%, reflecting resilient operational performance, as well as a number of realisations agreed during the period

Secondary investments generated a return of 5.5%





Over the last five years, our Portfolio has generated an annualised Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 17.9%.

Due to the geographic diversification of our Portfolio, the reported value is impacted by changes in foreign exchange rates. During the period, the Portfolio decreased by £42.5m (3.0%) due to FX movements, driven by Sterling appreciation versus both the Euro and US Dollar. In Sterling terms, Portfolio growth during the period was 1.6%.

ICG Enterprise Trust generated a NAV per Share Total Return of 0.8% during H1 FY24 (4.1% on an LTM basis), ending the period with a NAV per Share of 1,904p.

Over the last five years, ICG Enterprise Trust has generated an annualised NAV per Share Total Return of 15.2%.

Movement in the Portfolio

£m Six months to

31 July 2023 Six months to

31 July 2022 Opening Portfolio1 1,406.4 1,172.2 Total New Investments 64.1 143.7 Total Proceeds (94.1) (106.8) Portfolio net cashflow (30.0) 36.9 Valuation movement2 65.0 87.0 Currency movement (42.6) 57.6 Closing Portfolio 1,398.8 1,353.7 % Portfolio growth (local currency) 4.6% 7.4% % currency movement (3.0)% 5.0% % Portfolio growth (Sterling) 1.6 % 12.4% Impact of (net cash)/net debt 0.1 % 0.2% Expenses and other income (1.0) % (0.9) % Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual (0.2) % (0.8) % Impact of share buybacks and dividend reinvestment 0.3 % -% NAV per Share Total Return 0.8 % 10.9% 1 Refer to the Glossary

2 92.4% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 June 2023 (or later) valuations (2022: 99.6%)

Portfolio company performance

Our Portfolio companies delivered robust financial performance during the period, generating double digit revenue and EBITDA growth over the last twelve months. As well as performance metrics for our Top 30 companies, we include data for our "Enlarged Perimeter", which represents the aggregate value of the Top 30 Companies and as many of the managers from within the Top 30 funds as practicable. At 31 July 2023, the Enlarged Perimeter represented 66.4% of the Portfolio by value.

Based on the Enlarged Perimeter, valuation metrics and leverage of the Portfolio remained broadly stable during the period: EV/EBITDA for the Enlarged Perimeter was 14.4x for the period (FY23: 14.0x); and Net Debt / EBITDA for the Enlarged Perimeter was 4.7x (FY23: 4.6x).

Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter Portfolio coverage 36.8% 66.4% Last Twelve Months ('LTM') revenue growth 14.9% 15.6% LTM EBITDA growth 14.7% 16.9% Net Debt / EBITDA1 4.8x 4.7x Enterprise Value / EBITDA1 14.7x 14.4x Note: values are weighted averages for the respective portfolio segment; see Glossary for definition and calculation methodology

1 Weighted average metrics exclude PetSmart, for which EBITDA multiple is not an appropriate valuation metric

Quoted company exposure

We do not actively invest in publicly quoted companies but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used as a route to exit an investment. In these cases, exit timing typically lies with the manager with whom we have invested.

At 31 July 2023, ICG Enterprise Trust's exposure to quoted companies was valued at £97.1m, equivalent to 6.9% of the Portfolio value (FY23: 7.8%). Across the Portfolio, quoted positions resulted in a marginal decrease of £0.1m in Portfolio NAV during the period. The share price of our largest listed exposure, Chewy, decreased by 24% in local currency (USD) during the period.

At 31 July 2023 there was one quoted investment that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:

Company Ticker 31 July 2023

% of Portfolio value Chewy (part of PetSmart)1 CHWY-US 2.7% Other companies 4.2% Total 6.9% 1 Value includes entire holding of PetSmart and Chewy. Majority of value is within Chewy

During the period, BC Partners (the underlying manager of the PetSmart investment) announced a transaction between PetSmart/Chewy and Apollo, which is expected to close later this year. While we do not expect a meaningful near-term impact on our Portfolio valuation or realisation proceeds as a result of this transaction, we believe it provides some long-term flexibility around this investment for BC Partners.

Realisation activity

During the first half of FY24, the ICG Enterprise Trust Portfolio generated Total Realisation Proceeds of £94.1m.

Realisation activity during the period included 17 Full Exits. These were completed at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 17.7% and weighted average Multiple to Cost of 4.0x.

The 10 largest underlying realisations in the period, which represent 65.8% of Total Realisation Proceeds, are set out in the table below:

Investment Description Manager Country Proceeds £m Endeavor Schools Provider of paid private schooling Leeds Equity Partners United States 32.9 Signify Health Provider of technology enabled healthcare payor services New Mountain Capital United States 8.3 Breitling Manufacturer of luxury watches CVC Capital Partners Switzerland 3.9 GoodLife Foods Producer of frozen snacks Egeria Netherlands 3.3 SERB Manufacturer of speciality pharmaceuticals Charterhouse Capital Partners Belgium 2.9 USCO Manufacturer and supplier of components for earth-moving machines One Equity Partners Italy 2.5 Enhesa Group Provider of Environmental, Health and Safety compliance support ICG Belgium 2.4 TMF Provider of management and accounting outsourcing services CVC Capital Partners Netherlands 2.1 Ilionx Provider of IT services and solutions Egeria Netherlands 1.8 group.ONE Provider of web hosting and domain services Cinven Sweden 1.7 Total of 10 largest underlying realisations 61.8

New investment activity

Total new investments of £64.1m during the period, of which 5.4% (£9.9m) were alongside ICG. New investment by category detailed in the table below:

Investment Category



Cost (£m) % of New Investments Primary 39.2 61.2% Direct 18.4 28.7% Secondary 6.5 10.1% Total 64.1 100.0%

During the first half of the financial year we made two new Direct Investments for a combined value of £12.2m. The balance of Direct Investments is comprised of £6.2m of incremental drawdowns across existing Direct Investments.

The 10 largest underlying new investments in the period were as follows:

Investment Description Manager Country Cost £m1 Archer Technologies Developer of governance, risk and compliance software intended for risk management Cinven United States 9.5 Atlas Technical Consultants Provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental and consulting services GI Partners United States 4.2 Independence Products Provider of prescribed infection prevention products Graphite Capital United Kingdom 1.5 NovaTaste Supplier of flavourings and ingredients PAI Partners Austria 1.3 Maxar Provider of geospatial intelligence and satellite manufacturing services Advent International United States 1.2 Envalior Provider of engineering materials solutions Advent International Germany 1.1 Looping Operator of theme parks PAI Partners United Kingdom 1.0 European Camping Group Operator of premium campsites and holiday parks PAI Partners France 1.0 Coupa Software Operator of a SaaS platform that provides enterprises with procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules Thoma Bravo United States 1.0 TalentNeuron Provider of talent analytics and labour market data Leeds Equity Partners United States 1.0 Top 10 largest underlying new investments 22.8

1 Represents ICG Enterprise Trust's indirect investment (share of fund cost) plus any direct investments in the period.

Commitments

The fundraising market continues to be favourable to ICG Enterprise Trust: in an environment where many investors are restricted in their ability to commit new capital, our perpetual capital structure and flexible investment mandate enables us to commit through the cycle, maintaining vintage diversification for our Portfolio and sowing the seeds for future growth.

During the period we made nine new fund Commitments totalling £110.0m, including to two funds managed by ICG plc, as detailed below:

Fund Manager Type / Focus Commitment during the period Local currency £m Audax Private Equity VII Audax Group Primary / mid-market buyouts $10.0m £8.0m Cinven VIII Cinven Primary / large buyouts €15.0m £13.2m Hellman Friedman XI Hellman & Friedman Primary / large buyouts $10.0m £8.0m ICG Europe Mid-Market II ICG Primary / mid-market buyouts €25.0m £22.0m Apax XI Apax Partners Primary / mid-market buyouts €10.0m £8.8m Bregal Unternehmerkapital IV Bregal Primary / mid-market buyouts €10.0m £8.7m CVC IX CVC Capital Partners Primary / large buyouts €15.0m £13.0m Genstar Capital Partners XI Genstar Capital Partners Primary / large buyouts $10.0m £8.0m ICG Strategic Equity V ICG Secondaries / GP-led $25.0m £20.3m

At 31 July 2023, ICG Enterprise Trust had outstanding Undrawn Commitments of £548.7m.

Movement in outstanding Commitments 6 months to 31 July 2023

£m Undrawn Commitments as at 1 February 2023 496.7 New Fund Commitments 110.0 New Commitments relating to Co-investments 12.5 Drawdowns (64.1) Currency and other movements, including repayment of commitments which can be reinvested (6.4) Undrawn commitments as at 31 July 2023 548.7

Total Undrawn Commitments at 31 July 2023 represented £429.3m of Undrawn Commitments to funds within their Investment Period, while £119.4m was to funds outside their Investment Period.

31 July 2023

£m 31 July 2022

£m Undrawn Commitments - funds in Investment Period 429.3 367.0 Undrawn Commitments - funds outside Investment Period 119.4 129.7 Total Undrawn Commitments 548.7 496.7 Total available liquidity (including facility) (158.6) (167.0) Overcommitment net of total available liquidity 390.1 329.7 Overcommitment % of net asset value 30.2% 25.3%

Commitments are made in the funds' underlying currencies. The currency split of the undrawn commitments at 31 July 2023 was as follows:

31 July 2023 31 July 2022 Undrawn Commitments £m % £m % US Dollar 271.5 49.4% 253.7 51.1% Euro 261.0 47.6% 226.1 45.5% Sterling 16.2 3.0% 16.9 3.4% Total 548.7 100.0% 496.7 100.0%

Liquidity

At 31 July 2023 ICG Enterprise Trust had a cash balance of £24.0m (31 January 2023: £20.7m) and total available liquidity of £158.6m (31 January 2023: £167.0m).

£m Cash at 31 January 2023 20.7 Realisation Proceeds 94.1 New investments (64.1) Debt drawn down 5.4 Shareholder returns (17.3) Management fees (7.5) FX and other expenses (7.3) Cash at 31 July 2023 24.0 Available undrawn debt facilities 134.6 Total available liquidity 158.6

At 31 July 2023, the drawn debt was £72.9m (31 January 2023: £65.4m), resulting in a net debt position of £48.9m. At 31 July 2023, the Portfolio represented 108.4% of net assets (31 January 2023: 108.1%).

£m % of net assets Portfolio 1,398.8 108.4% Cash 24.0 1.9% Drawn debt (72.9) (5.6%) Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual (57.0) (4.4%) Other net current liabilities (2.6) (0.3%) Net assets 1,290.3 100.0%

Our objective is to be fully invested through the cycle, while ensuring that we have sufficient financial resources to be able to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities as they arise. Drawdowns of commitments are funded from Total Proceeds and, where appropriate, the debt facility.

Dividend and share buyback

Reflecting the Company's ongoing focus on optimising shareholder returns, ICG Enterprise Trust maintains a progressive dividend policy alongside an active share buyback programme to return capital to shareholders.

The Board has declared a dividend of 8p per share in respect of the second quarter, taking total dividends for the period to 16p (H1 FY23: 14p). It remains the Board's intention, in the absence of any unforeseen circumstances, to declare total dividends of at least 32p per share for the financial year, implying an increase of 6.7% on the previous financial year.

In October 2022 the Board announced the introduction of a long-term active share buyback programme, which may be executed at any discount to NAV. Details of share repurchases made under this programme are provided below:

Buyback activity summary H1 FY24 Since 19 October 20221 Number of shares purchased 583,352 946,347 Aggregate consideration £6.5m £10.6m Weighted average discount to last reported NAV 41.2% 40.6% 1 Being the date the long-term share buyback programme was announced, up to and including 30 September 2023

Note: aggregate consideration excludes commission, PTM and SDRT

The Board believes the buyback programme demonstrates the Manager's discipline around capital allocation; underlines the Board's confidence in the long-term prospects of the Company, its cashflows and NAV; will enhance the NAV per share; and, over time, may positively influence the volatility of the Company's discount and its trading liquidity.

The Board reviews the size, mandate and efficacy of the buyback programme on a quarterly basis, to ensure it is working in the long-term interests of shareholders and in line with the objectives outlined above.

The Board retains absolute discretion as to the execution, pricing and timing of any share buybacks, subject to the conditions set out in the authority to execute share buybacks approved at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting. Any shares repurchased by the Company will be held in treasury.

Activity since the period end

Notable activity between 1 August 2023 and 31 August 2023 has included:

Realisation Proceeds of £8.4m

New investments of £15.0m

Foreign exchange rates

The details of relevant FX rates applied in this report are provided in the table below:

Average rate 6 months to Period end rate 31 July 2023 31 July 2022 31 July 2023 31 July 2022 GBP:EUR 1.1465 1.1680 1.1671 1.1341 GBP:USD 1.2445 1.2257 1.2836 1.2320 EUR:USD 1.0854 1.0491 1.0997 1.0863

ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team

5 October 2023

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

This section presents supplementary information regarding the Portfolio (see Manager's Review and the Glossary for further details and definitions).

Portfolio composition

Portfolio by calendar year of investment % of value of underlying investments

31 July 2023 % of value of underlying investments

31 July 2022 2023 2.3 % - % 2022 17.0% 19.6% 2021 27.4% 25.1% 2020 10.7% 10.3% 2019 12.7% 12.0% 2018 10.7% 12.0% 2017 6.2% 6.7% 2016 4.0% 4.1% 2015 3.3% 4.1% 2014 and older 5.7% 6.1% Total 100.0% 100.0%

Portfolio by sector % of value of underlying investments

31 July 2023 % of value of underlying investments

31 July 2022 TMT 24.1% 22.5% Consumer goods and services 20.9% 20.9% Healthcare 13.2% 13.3% Business services 12.9% 12.6% Industrials 8.1% 8.4% Education 5.4% 7.0% Financials 6.0% 5.0% Leisure 4.8% 3.9% Other 4.6% 6.4% Total 100.0% 100.0%

Portfolio by fund currency1 £m 31 July 2023

% 31 July 2022

£m 31 July 2022

% US Dollar 671.3 48.0% 508.7 43.4% Euro 612.0 43.8% 558.5 47.6% Sterling 115.2 8.2% 104.7 9.0% Other 0.3 -% 0.3 -% Total 1,398.8 100.0% 1,172.2 100.0% 1 Currency exposure by reference to the reporting currency of each fund .

Portfolio Dashboard

The tables below provide disclosure on the composition and dispersion of financial and operational performance for the Top 30 and the Enlarged Perimeter. At 31 July 2023, the Top 30 Companies represented 36.8% of the Portfolio by value and the Enlarged Perimeter represented 66.4% of total Portfolio value. This information is prepared on a value-weighted basis, based on contribution to Portfolio value at 31 July 2023.

% of value at 31 July 2023 Sector exposure Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter TMT 26.6% 22.2% Consumer goods and services 21.2% 20.9% Business services 17.7% 14.5% Healthcare 10.6% 12.9% Education 7.7% 5.9% Leisure 7.1% 5.5% Financials 2.6% 4.3% Industrials 6.5% 9.5% Other - 4.3% Total 100.0% 100.0%

% of value at 31 July 2023 Geographic exposure1 Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter North America 43.1% 45.0% Europe 50.1% 51.0% Other 6.8% 4.0% Total 100.0% 100.0% 1 Geographic exposure is calculated by reference to the location of the headquarters of the underlying Portfolio companies

% of value at 31 July 2023 LTM revenue growth Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter <0% 12.6% 13.0% 0-10% 26.7% 28.6% 10-20% 31.7% 27.7% 20-30% 9.8% 12.5% >30% 12.0% 13.0% n.a.1 7.2% 5.2% Weighted average 14.9% 15.6% Note: for consistency, any excluded investments are excluded for all dispersion analysis.

1 n.a. within Top 30 represents PetSmart, for which EBITDA multiple is not an appropriate valuation metric.

% of value at 31 July 2023 LTM EBITDA growth Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter <0% 20.1% 23.1% 0-10% 20.2% 18.9% 10-20% 30.5% 24.1% 20-30% 4.6% 7.7% >30% 17.4% 20.5% n.a1 7.2% 5.7% Weighted average 14.7% 16.9% Note: for consistency, any excluded investments are excluded for all dispersion analysis.

1 n.a. within Top 30 represents PetSmart, for which EBITDA multiple is not an appropriate valuation metric.

% of value at 31 July 2023 EV/EBITDA multiple Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter 0-10x 8.8% 14.1% 10-12x 15.7% 15.5% 12-13x 15.2% 13.7% 13-15x 19.7% 18.4% 15-17x 15.8% 13.0% 17-20x 8.1% 9.2% >20x 9.5% 10.1% n.a.1 7.2% 6.0% Weighted average 14.7x 14.4x Note: for consistency, any excluded investments are excluded for all dispersion analysis.

1 n.a. within Top 30 represents PetSmart, for which EBITDA multiple is not an appropriate valuation metric.

% of value at 31 July 2023 Net Debt / EBITDA Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter <2x 21.0% 15.9% 2-4x 9.0% 18.6% 4-5x 19.0% 15.8% 5-6x 17.0% 17.1% 6-7x 7.0% 9.7% >7x 20.0% 15.8% n.a.1 7.0% 7.1% Weighted average 4.8x 4.7x Note: for consistency, any excluded investments are excluded for all dispersion analysis.

1 n.a. within Top 30 represents PetSmart, for which EBITDA multiple is not an appropriate valuation metric.

Top 30 companies

The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise Trust had the largest investments by value at 31 July 2023. The valuations are gross of underlying managers fees and carried interest.

Company Manager Year of investment Country Value as a % of Portfolio 1 Minimax Supplier of fire protection systems and services ICG 2018 Germany 3.1% 2 Petsmart / Chewy Retailer of pet products and services BC Partners 2015 United States 2.7% 3 Froneri Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products PAI 2013 / 2019 United Kingdom 2.2% 4 Leaf Home Solutions Provider of home maintenance services Gridiron 2016 United States 1.7% 5 European Camping Group Operator of premium campsites and holiday parks PAI 2021 / 2023 France 1.4% 6 Yudo Designer and manufacturer of hot runner systems ICG 2017 / 2018 South Korea 1.4% 7 Curium Pharma Supplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticals ICG 2020 United Kingdom 1.4% 8 AML RightSource Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutions Gridiron 2020 United States 1.3% 9 Circana (formerly known as IRI) Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers New Mountain 2022 United States 1.3% 10 Precisely Provider of enterprise software Clearlake / ICG 2021 / 2022 United States 1.3% 11 Newton Provider of management consulting services ICG 2021 / 2022 United Kingdom 1.2% 12 Ambassador Theatre Group Operator of theatres and ticketing platforms ICG / Providence 2021 United Kingdom 1.2% 13 David Lloyd Leisure Operator of premium health clubs TDR 2013 / 2020 United Kingdom 1.2% 14 Crucial Learning Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development Leeds Equity 2019 United States 1.1% 15 DomusVi Operator of retirement homes ICG 2017 / 2021 France 1.1% 16 Visma Provider of business management software and outsourcing services HgCapital / ICG 2017 / 2020 Norway 1.1% 17 PSB Academy Provider of private tertiary education ICG 2018 Singapore 1.1% 18 Ivanti Provider of IT management solutions Charlesbank / ICG 2021 United States 1.1% 19 Planet Payment Provider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retail Advent / Eurazeo 2021 Ireland 1.0% 20 DigiCert Provider of enterprise security solutions ICG 2021 United States 1.0% 21 ECA Group Provider of autonomous systems for the aerospace and maritime sectors ICG 2022 France 1.0% 22 Davies Group Provider of speciality business process outsourcing services BC Partners 2021 United Kingdom 1.0% 23 KronosNet Provider of tech-enabled customer engagement and business solutions ICG 2022 Spain 0.9% 24 Class Valuation Provider of residential mortgage appraisal management services Gridiron 2021 United States 0.9% 25 Brooks Automation Provider of semiconductor manufacturing solutions THL 2021 / 2022 United States 0.8% 26 WCT Provider of clinical research outsourcing services The Jordan Company 2021 United States 0.8% 27 Archer Technologies Developer of governance, risk and compliance software intended for risk management Cinven 2023 United States 0.7% 28 AMEOS Group Operator of private hospitals ICG 2021 Switzerland 0.6% 29 RegEd Provider of SaaS-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise solutions Gryphon 2018 / 2019 United States 0.6% 30 Vistage Provider of CEO leadership and coaching for small and mid-size businesses in the US Gridiron 2022 United States 0.6% Total of the 30 largest underlying investments 36.8%

The 30 largest fund investments

The table below presents the 30 largest fund investments by value at 31 July 2023. The valuations are net of underlying managers' fees and carried interest.

Fund Year of commitment Value £m Outstanding commitment £m 1 ICG Strategic Equity Fund III GP-led secondary transactions 2018 34.8 10.8 2 ICG Europe VII Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2018 33.7 6.6 3 ICG LP Secondaries Fund I LP-led secondary transactions 2022 33.2 26.0 4 ICG Ludgate Hill I Secondary portfolio 2021 31.7 14.0 5 Gridiron Capital Fund III Mid-market buyouts 2016 30.2 4.0 6 CVC European Equity Partners VII Large buyouts 2017 30.0 1.7 7 PAI Strategic Partnerships Mid-market and large buyouts 2019 29.0 0.3 8 Graphite Capital Partners VIII Mid-market buyouts 2013 27.2 2.2 9 PAI Europe VII Mid-market and large buyouts 2017 26.5 1.5 10 Gridiron Capital Fund IV Mid-market buyouts 2019 23.7 1.0 11 ICG Strategic Equity Fund IV GP-led secondary transactions 2021 23.0 14.9 12 ICG Ludgate Hill III Secondary portfolio 2022 21.3 3.3 13 Resolute IV Mid-market buyouts 2018 20.5 1.5 14 Sixth Cinven Fund Large buyouts 2016 19.8 1.6 15 Resolute II Secondary fund restructuring 2018 18.9 1.1 16 Oak Hill V Mid-market buyouts 2019 18.9 1.0 17 CVC European Equity Partners VI Large buyouts 2013 18.0 1.9 18 Advent Global Private Equity IX Large buyouts 2019 17.1 0.8 19 Advent Global Private Equity VIII Large buyouts 2016 17.1 0.0 20 Seventh Cinven Large buyouts 2019 16.9 3.8 21 AEA VII Mid-market buyouts 2019 16.3 0.6 22 BC European Capital X Large buyouts 2016 16.0 1.4 23 Resolute V Mid-market buy-outs 2021 15.7 1.1 24 New Mountain Partners V Mid-market buyouts 2017 15.4 1.7 25 ICG Augusta Partners Co-Investor Secondary fund restructurings 2018 15.3 17.6 26 Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VIII Mid-market and large buyouts 2017 15.2 2.2 27 Gryphon V Mid-market buyouts 2019 14.9 1.7 28 Graphite Capital Partners IX Mid-market buyouts 2018 14.8 5.8 29 BC European Capital IX Large buyouts 2011 14.0 0.6 30 ICG Europe Mid-Market Fund Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2019 13.1 7.6 Total of the largest 30 fund investments 642.2 138.3 Percentage of total investment Portfolio 45.9%

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company are substantially the same as those disclosed in the Strategic Report and in the notes to the Financial Statements in the Company's latest Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2023 which was approved by the Board on 10 May 2023.

The Company considers its principal risks (as well as several underlying risks comprising each principal risk) in four categories:

Investment risks: the risk to performance resulting from ineffective or inappropriate investment selection, execution or monitoring.

External risks: the risk of failing to deliver the Company's investment objective and strategic goals due to external factors beyond the Company's control.

Operational risks: the risk of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal processes, people or systems and external event, including regulatory risk.

Financial risks: the risks of adverse impact on the Company due to having insufficient resources to meet its obligations or counterparty failure and the impact any material movement in foreign exchange rates may have on underlying valuations.

A comprehensive risk assessment process is undertaken regularly to re-evaluate the impact and probability of each risk materialising and the strategic, financial and operational impact of the risk. Where the residual risk is determined to be outside of appetite, appropriate action is taken.

In addition to these, emerging risks are regularly considered to assess any potential impact on the Company and to

determine whether any actions are required. The Board also regularly considers the evolution of requirements and standards

relating to ESG and responsible investing.

Related Party Transactions

There have been no material changes in the related party transactions described in the 31 January 2023 Annual Report.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Report, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:

The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted IAS 34 Interim condensed financial statements and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company;





The Chair's Statement and Manager's Review includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed interim financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and





The interim financial statements include a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.28R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.





The Interim Report was approved by the Board and the above Directors' Responsibility Statement was signed on its behalf by the Chair.

Jane Tufnell

Chair

5 October 2023

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31 July 2023

INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Income statement

Half year to 31 July 2023

(Unaudited) Half year to 31 July 2022

(Unaudited) Notes



Revenue

return

£'000



Capital return

£'000



Total







£'000



Revenue

return

£'000



Capital return

£'000



Total







£'000



Income, gains and losses on investments 481 19,267 19,748 1,489 135,029 136,518 Deposit interest 324 - 324 - - - Other income 78 - 78 - - - Foreign exchange gains and losses - 38 38 - 46 46 883 19,305 20,188 1,489 135,075 136,564 Expenses Investment management charges (802) (7,219) (8,021) (814) (7,323) (8,137) Finance cost (433) (3,899) (4,332) (155) (1,394) (1,549) Other expenses (887) - (887) (960) - (960) (2,122) (11,118) (13,240) (1,929) (8,717) (10,646) (Loss)/profit before tax (1,239) 8,187 6,948 (440) 126,358 125,918 Taxation 1,837 (1,837) - 464 (464) - Profit for the period 598 6,350 6,948 24 125,894 125,918



Attributable to: Equity shareholders 598 6,350 6,948 24 125,894 125,918 Basic and diluted earnings per share 10.21 183.78

The columns headed 'Total' represent the income statement for the relevant financial years and the columns headed 'Revenue return' and 'Capital return' are supplementary information in line with guidance published by the AIC. There is no Other Comprehensive Income.

All profits are from continuing operations.

The notes on pages 27 to 29 form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

Balance sheet





Notes



31 July

2023

(unaudited)







£'000



31 January

2023

(audited)







£'000 Non-current assets Investments held at fair value 7 1,342,657 1,349,075



Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 23,504 20,694 Receivables 2,618 2,416 26,122 23,110



Current liabilities Borrowings (72,904) (65,293) Payables (5,615) (6,274) (78,519) (71,567) Net current assets / (liabilities) (52,397) (48,457) Total assets less current liabilities 1,290,260 1,300,618



Capital and reserves Share capital 7,292 7,292 Capital redemption reserve 2,112 2,112 Share Premium 12,936 12,936 Capital reserve 1,268,795 1,279,751 Revenue reserve (875) (1,473) Total equity 1,290,260 1,300,618 Net Asset Value per Share (basic and diluted) 6 1,904.1 1903.3p

The notes on pages 27 to 29 form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

The financial statements on pages 27 to 29 were approved by the Board of Directors on 4 October 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Jane TufnellAlastair Bruce

Director Director



Cash flow statement

Half year to

31 July 2023

(unaudited)

£'000 Half year to

31 July 2022

(unaudited)

(restated)

£'000 Operating activities Sale of Portfolio investments 15,737 18,183 Purchase of Portfolio investments (13,705) (29,644) Cash flow to subsidiaries' investments (52,921) (108,890) Cash flow from subsidiaries' investments 77,331 81,364 Interest income received from Portfolio investments 294 1,338 Dividend income received from Portfolio investments 296 151 Other income received and Deposit Interest 401 - Investment management charges paid (7,488) (11,114) Other expenses paid (2,892) (1,723) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 17,053 (50,335)



Financing activities Bank facility fee (1,628) (2,018) Interest paid (2,903) (332) Purchase of own shares into treasury (6,477) - Credit Facility utilised 90,087 56,737 Credit Facility repaid (82,476) (17,671) Equity dividends paid to shareholders (10,886) (15,074) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities (14,282) 21,642 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,771 (28,693) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,694 41,328 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,771 (28,693) Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates 39 56 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 23,504 12,691

1 In the prior period financial statements, 'Cash outflows to subsidiaries' and 'Cash inflows from subsidiaries' were netted within 'Net cash flows to subsidiary investments'. The netted items have been presented gross to display the individual inflows and outflows to provide better clarity for readers of the financial statements in line with IAS 7 with a nil impact on the overall Cash Flow Statement.

The notes on pages 27 to 29 form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

Statement of changes in equity





Share capital

£'000 Capital redemption

reserve

£'000



Share premium

£'000



Capital reserve

£'000



Revenue

reserve

£'000 Total

shareholders'

equity

£'000 Half year to 31 July 2023

(Unaudited) Opening balance at 1 February 2023 7,292 2,112 12,936 1,279,751 (1,473) 1,300,618 Profit for the period and total

comprehensive income - - - 6,350 598 6,948 Dividends paid - - - (10,886) - (10,886) Purchase of own shares into

treasury - - - (6,420) (6,420) Closing balance

at 31 July 2023 7,292 2,112 12,936 1,268,795 (875) 1,290,260



Share capital

£'000 Capital redemption

reserve

£'000



Share premium

£'000 Capital reserve

£'000



Revenue

reserve

£'000 Total

shareholders'

equity

£'000 Half year to 31 July 2022

(Unaudited) Opening balance at 1 February 2022 7,292 2,112 12,936 1,135,637 - 1,157,977 Profit for the period and total

comprehensive income - - - 125,896 24 125,920 Dividends paid - - - (15,049) (24) (15,074) Purchase of own shares into

Treasury - - - - - - Closing balance

at 31 July 2022 7,292 2,112 12,936 1,246,484 - 1,268,823

The notes on pages 27 to 29 form an integral part of the financial statements.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the period ended 31 July 2023

1 GENERAL INFORMATION

These interim condensed financial statements relate to ICG Enterprise Trust Plc ('the Company'). ICG Enterprise Trust Plc is registered in England and Wales and is incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Company is domiciled in the United Kingdom and its registered office is Procession House, 55 Ludgate Hill, London EC4M 7JW. The Company's objective is to provide long-term growth by investing in private companies managed by leading private equity managers.

2 FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The interim condensed financial statements are unaudited and do not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of

section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Within the notes to the interim condensed financial statements, all current and

comparative data covering the period to (or as at) 31 July 2023 is unaudited. Data given in respect of the year to 31 January 2023

is audited. The statutory accounts for the year to 31 January 2023 have been reported on by Ernst & Young LLP and delivered to

the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph,

and (iii) did not contain any statements under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

3 BASIS OF PREPARATION

The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted IAS 34 Interim financial Reporting (IAS 34) and on the basis of the accounting policies and methods of computation set out in the financial statements of the Company for the year to 31 January 2023.

The financial information for the year ended 31 January 2023 was prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards ('UK-IAS') and the Statement of Recommended Practice ('SORP') for investment trusts issued by the Association of Investment Companies in July 2022.

The Company comprises one operating segment which is also a reporting segment.

Going concern

These financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and on the historical cost basis of accounting,

modified for the revaluation of certain assets at fair value. In making their going concern assessment, the Directors have

considered the potential impact of principal risks on the Company's business activities; the Company's net cash position; the

availability of the Company's credit facility and compliance with its covenants; and the Company's cash flow projections, in

particular those arising from committed but undrawn commitments.

The Directors have concluded based on the above assessment that the preparation of the interim condensed financial

statements on a going concern basis, to 31 October 2024, a period of more than 12 months from the signing of the interim

condensed financial statements, continues to be appropriate.

4 DIVIDENDS

Half year to

31 July

2023

£'000 Half year to

31 July

2022

£'000 Third Quarterly dividend in respect of year ended 31 January

2023 of 7.0p per share (2022: 6.0p) 4,781 4,111 Final dividend in respect of year ended 31 January 2023 of 9.0p per share (2022: 9.0p) 6,105 6,167 First quarterly dividend in respect of year ended 31 January 2024: 8.0p per share (2023: 7.0p) - 4,796 Total 10,886 15,074

The Board has approved an interim dividend for the quarter to 30 April 2023 of 8.0p per share (totalling £5.4m) which has

been paid on 1 September to shareholders on the register on 18 August 2023. The Board has proposed a second interim dividend of 8.0p per share in respect of the year ended 31 January 2024 which will be paid on 1 December 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 17 November 2023.

5 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share Half year to 31 July 2023 Half year to 31 July 2022 Revenue return per ordinary share 0.88p 0.04p Capital return per ordinary share 9.33p 183.74p Earnings per ordinary share (basic and diluted) 10.21p 183.78p Weighted average number of shares 68,040,279 68,517,055

Revenue return per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the revenue return attributable to equity shareholders of £0.6m (2022: £0.0m) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year.

Capital return per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the capital return attributable to equity shareholders of £6.4m (2022: £125.9m) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share are calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to equity shareholders of £6.9m (2022: £125.9m) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year.

The weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (excluding those held in treasury) during the year was 68,040,279 (2022: 68,517,055). There were no potentially dilutive shares, such as options or warrants, in either year.

6 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

The net asset value per share is calculated on equity attributable to equity holders of £1,290.3m (31 January 2023: £1,300.6m) and on 67,762,825 (31 January 2023: 68,335,575) ordinary shares in issue at the period end. There were no potentially dilutive shares, such as options or warrants, at either year end. Calculated on both the basic and diluted basis the net asset value per share was 1,904.1p (31 January 2023: 1,903.3p).

7 FAIR VALUE ESTIMATION

IFRS 13 requires disclosure of fair value measurements of financial instruments categorised according to the following fair value measurement hierarchy:

Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1).

Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (level 2).

Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (level 3).





The valuation techniques applied to level 3 assets are described in note 1(c) of the annual financial statements. No investments were categorised as level 1 or level 2.

The Company's policy is to recognise transfers into and transfers out of fair value hierarchy levels at the end of the reporting year when they are deemed to occur.

The following table presents the assets that are measured at fair value at 31 July 2023 and 31 January 2023:

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 31 July 2023 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Investments held at fair value Unquoted investments - - 269,553 269,553 Quoted investments - - - - Subsidiary undertakings - - 1,073,104 1,073,104 Total investments held at fair value - - 1,342,657 1,342,657

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 31 January 2023 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Investments held at fair value Unquoted investments - - 269,178 269,178 Quoted investments - - - Subsidiary undertakings - - 1,079,897 1,079,897 Total investments held at fair value - - 1,349,075 1,349,075

7 FAIR VALUE ESTIMATION (CONTINUED)

All unquoted and quoted investments are valued at fair value in accordance with IFRS 13. The Company has no quoted investments as at 31 July 2023; quoted investments held by subsidiary undertakings are reported within Level 3.

Investments in level 3 securities are in respect of private equity fund investments and co-investments. These are held at fair value and are calculated using valuations provided by the underlying manager of the investment, with adjustments made to the statements to take account of cash flow events occurring after the date of the manager's valuation, such as realisations or liquidity adjustments.

The following tables present the changes in level 3 instruments for the period ended 31 July 2023 and 31 July 2022.

Half year to

31 July 2023

£'000 Half year to

31 July 2022

£'000 Opening Balance 1 February 1,349,075 1,123,747 Additions 64,055 57,170 Disposals (86,090) (18,183) Gains recognised in profit or loss 15,617 135,319 Closing balance 1,342,657 1,298,053

GLOSSARY

Term Short form Definition Alternative Performance Measures











































APMs Alternative Performance Measures are a term defined by the European Securities and Markets Authority as "financial measures of historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows, other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework".



APMs are used in this report if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers, taking into account industry practice.



Definitions and reconciliations to IFRS measures are provided in the main body of the report or in this Glossary, where appropriate.







Carried Interest Carried interest is equivalent to a performance fee. This represents a share of the profits that will accrue to the underlying private equity managers, after achievement of an agreed Preferred Return. Cash drag Cash drag is the negative impact on performance arising as a result of the allocation of a portion of the entity's assets to cash. Co-investment Co-investment is a Direct Investments in a company alongside a private equity fund. Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual represents the estimated value of interests in the Co-investment Incentive Scheme operated by the subsidiary partnerships of the Company. Commitment Commitment represents the amount of capital that each investor agrees to contribute to a fund or a specific investment. Deployment Please see 'Total new investment'. Direct Investments An investment in a portfolio company held directly, not through a private equity fund. Direct Investments are typically co-investments with a private equity fund. Discount Discount arises when the Company's shares trade at a price below the Company's NAV per Share. In this circumstance, the price that an investor pays or receives for a share would be less than the value attributable to it by reference to the underlying assets. The Discount is the difference between the share price and the NAV, expressed as a percentage of the NAV. For example, if the NAV was 100p and the share price was 90p, the Discount would be 10%. Drawdowns Drawdowns are amounts invested by the Company when called by underlying managers in respect of an existing Commitment. EBITDA Stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, which is a widely used performance measure in the private equity industry.



Enlarged Perimeter As well as performance metrics for our Top 30 companies, we include data for our "Enlarged Perimeter", which represents the aggregate value of the Top 30 Companies and as many of the managers from within the Top 30 funds as practicable. Enterprise Value EV Enterprise Value is the aggregate value of a company's entire issued share capital and Net Debt.



Exclusion List The Exclusion List defines the business activities which are excluded from investment. FTSE All-Share Index Total Return The change in the level of the FTSE All-Share Index, assuming that dividends are re-invested on the day that they are paid. Full Exits Full Exits are exit events (e.g., trade sale, sale by public offering, or sale to a financial buyer) following which the residual exposure to an underlying company is zero or immaterial; this does not include Fund Disposals. See 'Fund Disposals'. Fund Disposals Fund Disposals are where the Company receives sales proceeds from the full or partial sale of a fund position within the secondary market. General Partner GP The General Partner is the entity managing a private equity fund. This is commonly referred to as the manager.



Hedging Hedging is an investment technique designed to offset a potential loss on one investment by purchasing a second investment that is expected to perform in the opposite way.



Initial Public Offering IPO An Initial Public Offering is an offering by a company of its share capital to the public with a view to seeking an admission of its shares to a recognised stock exchange. Internal Rate of Return IRR Internal Rate of Return is a measure of the rate of return received by an investor in a fund. It is calculated from cash drawn from and returned to the investor, together with the residual value of the investment. Investment Period Investment Period is the period in which funds are able to make new investments under the terms of their fund agreements, typically up to five years after the initial Commitment. Last Twelve Months LTM Last Twelve Months refers to the timeframe of the immediately preceding 12 months in reference to financial metrics used to evaluate the Company's performance. Limited Partner







LP The Limited Partner is an institution or individual who commits capital to a private equity fund established as a Limited Partnership. These funds are generally protected from legal actions and any losses beyond the original investment.



Limited Partnership











A Limited Partnership includes one or more General Partners, who have responsibility for managing the business of the partnership and have unlimited liability, and one or more Limited Partners, who do not participate in the operation of the partnership and whose liability is ordinarily capped at their capital and loan contribution to the partnership. In typical fund structures, the General Partner receives a priority share ahead of distributions to Limited Partners.







Net Asset Value per Share NAV per Share



Net Asset Value per Share is the value of the Company's net assets attributable to one Ordinary share. It is calculated by dividing 'shareholders' funds' by the total number of ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders' funds are calculated by deducting current and long-term liabilities, and any provision for liabilities and charges, from the Company's total assets.



Total Return Total Return is the change in the Company's Net Asset Value per Share, assuming that dividends are re-invested at the end of the quarter in which the dividend was paid. Net Debt



Net Debt is calculated as the total short-term and long-term debt in a business, less cash and cash equivalents.



Ongoing Charges Ongoing Charges are calculated in line with guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') and capture management fees and expenses, excluding finance costs, incurred at the Company level only. The calculation does not include the expenses and management fees incurred by any underlying funds.



Other Net Liabilities Other Net Liabilities at the aggregated Company level represent net other liabilities per the Company's balance sheet. Net other liabilities per the balance sheet of the subsidiaries include amounts payable under the Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual. Overcommitment Overcommitment refers to where private equity fund investors make Commitments exceeding the amount of cash immediately available for investment. When determining the appropriate level of Overcommitment, careful consideration needs to be given to the rate at which Commitments might be drawn down, and the rate at which realisations will generate cash from the existing Portfolio to fund new investment.





Portfolio Portfolio represents the aggregate of the investment Portfolios of the Company and of its subsidiary Limited Partnerships. This APM is consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports. The Board and the Manager consider that disclosing our Portfolio assists shareholders in understanding the value and performance of the underlying investments selected by the Manager. It is shown before the Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual to avoid being distorted by certain funds and Direct Investments on which ICG Enterprise Trust Plc does not incur these costs (for example, on funds managed by ICG plc). Portfolio is related to the NAV, which is the value attributed to our shareholders, and which also incorporates the Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual as well as the value of cash and debt retained on our balance sheet.



The value of the Portfolio at 31 July 2023 is £1,398.8m (31 January 2023: £1,406.4m). 31 July 2023 £m IFRS Balance sheet fair value Net assets of subsidiary limited partnerships Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual Total Company and subsidiary Limited Partnership Investments1 1,342.7 (0.9) 57.0 1,398.8 Cash 23.5 23.5 Other Net Liabilities (75.9) 0.9 (57.0) (132.0) Net assets 1,290.3 1,290.3 31 January 2023 £m IFRS Balance sheet fair value Balances receivable from subsidiary Limited Partnerships











Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual Total Company and subsidiary Limited Partnership Investments1 1,349.1 (0.8) 58.1 1,406.4 Cash 20.7 20.7 Other Net Liabilities (69.2) 0.8 (58.1) (126.5) Net assets 1,300.6 1,300.6 1Investments as reported on the IFRS balance sheet at fair value comprise the total of assets held by the Company and the net asset value of the Company's investments in the subsidiary Limited Partnerships. Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis represents the change in the valuation of the Company's Portfolio before the impact of currency movements and Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual. The Portfolio return of 4.6% is calculated as follows: £m 31 July 2023 31 July 2022 Income, gains and losses on Investments 19.7 136.5 Foreign exchange gains and losses included in gains and losses on investments 43.4 (60.6) Incentive accrual valuation movement 1.9 11.1 Total gains on Portfolio investments excluding impact of foreign exchange 65.0 87.0 Opening Portfolio valuation 1,406.4 1,172.2 Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 4.6% 7.4%

Term Short form Definition Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis



(continued)







A reconciliation between the Portfolio Return on Local Currency Basis and NAV per Share Total Return is disclosed under 'Total Return'. Portfolio Company Portfolio Company refers to an individual company in an investment portfolio. Premium Premium occurs when the share price is higher than the NAV and investors would therefore be paying more than the value attributable to the shares by reference to the underlying assets. Primary Investment A Primary Investment is a Commitment to a private equity fund. Quoted Company



A Quoted Company is any company whose shares are listed or traded on a recognised stock exchange.



Realisation Proceeds







Realisation Proceeds are amounts received in respect of underlying realisation activity from the Portfolio and exclude any inflows from the sale of fund positions via the secondary market.



Realisations - Multiple to Cost Realisations - Multiple to Cost is the average return from Full Exits from the Portfolio in the period on a primary investment basis, weighted by cost. £m 31 July 2023 31 July 2022 Realisation Proceeds from Full Exits in the year-to-date 63.3 73.2 Cost 16.0 32.5 Average return Multiple to Cost 4.0x 3.3x Realisations - Uplift To Carrying Value Realisations - Uplift To Carrying Value is the aggregate uplift on Full exits from the Portfolio in the period excluding publicly listed companies that were exited via sell downs of their shares. £m 31 July 2023 31 July 2022 Realisation Proceeds from Full Exits in the year-to-date 63.3 97.2 Prior Carrying Value (at previous quarterly valuation prior to exit) 53.7 77.2 Realisations - Uplift To Carrying Value 17.7% 25.8% Secondary Investments Secondary Investments occur when existing private equity fund interests and Commitments are purchased from an investor seeking liquidity. Share Price Total Return Share Price Total Return is the change in the Company's share price, assuming that dividends are re-invested on the day that they are paid.



Total New Investment Total New Investment is the total of direct Co-investment and fund investment Drawdowns in respect of the Portfolio. In accordance with IFRS 10, the Company's subsidiaries are deemed to be investment entities and are included in subsidiary investments within the financial statements.







Movements in the cash flow statement within the financial statements reconcile to the movement in the Portfolio as follows:



£m 31 July 2023 31 July 2022 Purchase of Portfolio investments per cash flow statement 15.5 29.6 Purchase of Portfolio investments within subsidiary investments 48.6 114.1 Total New Investment 64.1 143.7