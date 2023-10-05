

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction sector contracted more sharply in September amid a near-record fall in new work, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday.



The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell further to 39.3 in September from 41.5 in August. A score below 50.0 indicates contraction.



The latest score suggested that the construction sector contracted at the biggest pace since April 2020.



Housing activity was again the worst-performing area of construction. Residential building projects declined in September but slower than the fall in August, which was the quickest for more than thirteen years.



At the same time, commercial activity decreased the most since September last year. At the same time, civil engineering returned to contraction.



An accelerated fall in new orders underscored the challenging demand conditions faced by constructors. The fall in new business was the fourth-fastest on record.



Constructors' expectations for future activity deteriorated in September. The decline was one of the biggest in the survey history.



With falling workloads and rising pessimism, firms reduced employment at the fastest rate since April 2020.



On the price front, the survey showed that average purchase prices of constructors declined at the joint-quickest rate on record.



