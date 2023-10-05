Sembrar el petróleo: The alliance between PDVSA and Chevron boosts oil production

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / According to the media specialized in energy issues, Sembrar el petróleo, Pedro Tellechea Ruiz, current president of PDVSA, has closely followed the normalization process that his company's relations with multinationals in Europe and the United States have experienced.

The growing relationship between the oil companies PDVSA and Chevron seems to have given the Venezuelan state company the impetus to increase its production, at a time when the climate of tension marked by the sanctions imposed by the United States seems to have relaxed.

According to the media specialized in energy issues, Sembrar el petróleo, Pedro Tellechea Ruiz, current president of PDVSA, has closely followed the normalization process that his company's relations with multinationals in Europe and the United States have experienced. As a result of these relations, new opportunities have opened up for Venezuela to increase gas and oil production.

As a result of the events that occurred in the oil industry and that had a high impact on Venezuelan public opinion, on August 28, 2023, the current board of directors of PDVSA was appointed by presidential decree, which is made up of: Pedro Rafael Tellechea Ruiz, chairman of the board of directors and president; Héctor Andrés Obregón Pérez; Heifred Jhoselin Segovia Marrero, Vice President of Finance; executive vice-president; Luis Enrique Molina Duque; vice president of Exploration and Production; Gustavo Adolfo Boadas Díaz, vice president of Refining; Luis Miguel González Núñez, vice president of Gas; Ronny Rafael Romero Rodríguez and vice president of International Affairs; Génesis Sabrina Ron Solano, vice president of International Trade and Supply; Juan Carlos Díaz Socorro, vice president of Commerce and National Supply and Leily Beatriz Ferrer Abendaño, vice president of Planning and Engineering.

PDVSA reported in September 2023 that it had surpassed the figure of 800,000 barrels of oil produced per day and they project that the joint work with the Chevron company will be the definitive push to meet the goal imposed by the end of the year, which consists of producing one million barrels per day.

One of the measures to reach the goal of one million barrels per day depends on the sanitation and dredging plan for Lake Maracaibo, which currently has high levels of pollution and sediments that endanger the ships that navigate through it. If the plan to clean up and dredge the lake goes as planned, Chevron will be able to increase its production from 250,000 barrels per day to 450,000 barrels per day and navigate from the shores of Lake Maracaibo to its heavy crude oil refineries located in the Gulf of Mexico under conditions much safer than those that currently exist.

Some Chevron representatives have spoken moderately on the issue of the sanctions package imposed by the United States on the Venezuelan oil industry and have said that while they are respectful of US laws, greater investment in Venezuela depends on continuing to advance political negotiations between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the governments of the United States and the countries of the European Union.

The case of Chevron Corporation, added to the cases of the Italian company ENI and the Spanish company Repsol, are so far the three demonstrations of the willingness that the current PDVSA board has shown to work with energy companies from around the world that are interested in exploiting the large amount of resources that Venezuela has, not only in the Orinoco Petroleum Belt, but also in the western region of a country, which has the largest oil reserves on the planet.

Contact Information:

Elaine Bravo

616375274

eb@petroleo.live

SOURCE: Sembrar el petróleo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790284/the-alliance-between-pdvsa-and-chevron-boosts-oil-production