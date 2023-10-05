Sir Jeremy Fleming Brings Expertise in Cyber, Intelligence and Security

Mastercard today named Sir Jeremy Fleming as senior advisor. He will contribute to the company's strategy in cyber, intelligence and security, while also adding to public policy initiatives.

With more innovation and a more digital world, there's a need for the highest standards of security. The private and public sectors need to continue to invest in technology and solutions to protect against risk and deliver trust.

"Over the past five years, we've invested $7 billion into cybersecurity capabilities, building on our efforts to help shape and evolve industry standards related to these foundational protections. We look forward to working with Jeremy as we push into new technologies and solutions that enhance safe, secure and frictionless interactions for our customers and partners," said Ajay Bhalla, president, Cyber Intelligence, Mastercard.

Fleming previously led GCHQ, the UK's intelligence, cyber and security agency where he oversaw the organization's response to various terror and cyber-attacks. He was also responsible for the establishment of the National Cyber Security Centre, which brings together government, industry and partners to address cyber threats and inform the public. This follows his long career in the UK's Security Service (MI5).

"Our experience innovating in payments and building a global network tells us that we must continue to take steps to safeguard the digital economy today and for the long-term. Jeremy will be a valuable partner as we continue to secure the financial system," said Tim Murphy, chief administrative officer, Mastercard.

Fleming was made a Companion of the Order of Bath in 2016 and Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George in 2021 for services to national security. He holds a degree in Economic and Social History from the University of Bristol and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and of the Institute of Engineering and Technology.

