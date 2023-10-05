

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klockner & Co SE (KCO), a German steel maker, said on Thursday that it signed a deal to supply 500 tons of CO2-reduced steel to the Italian steel tubes producer, Acciaitubi SpA.



Klockner & Co's unit, Becker Stahl-Service GmbH, has already executed the first partial delivery of the metal.



The tubes will be manufactured exclusively for Uxello and ZNB Maastricht, to use as parts of sprinkler systems for commercial properties across Europe.



Acciaitubi is among the first companies in Europe to produce steel tubes from CO2-reduced steel.



