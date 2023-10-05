

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded higher on Thursday as a bond selloff passed after the release of weak U.S. data.



The upside remained capped as German exports data disappointed.



Data from the federal statistics office showed that German exports fell 1.2 percent in August from the previous month, compared with a 0.4 percent decline forecast by analysts and a downward-revised 1.9 percent fall in July.



The benchmark DAX was up 46 points, or 0.30 percent, at 15,146 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.



In corporate news, wind turbine maker Nordex SE rallied 2.6 percent after bagging an order for 45 MW wind turbines from Enerfin, a renewable energy unit of Spanish engineering company, Elecnor Group.



SMA Solar Technology shares soared 15 percent. The solar energy equipment supplier raised its guidance for the full year 2023, citing a very positive revenue and earnings development in the Large Scale & Project Solutions and Commercial & Industrial Solutions segments.



Gerresheimer tumbled 3.2 percent despite confirming its FY guidance.



