DelfinGroup results for Q3 2023

The Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup continued to show growth in the sales of pre-owned goods and loan issuance in the nine months and the third quarter of 2023.

The sales of pre-owned, slightly pre-owned and new goods in the nine-month period increased by 28% reaching 11 million euros, but during the third quarter of this year reached 4 million euros, a 16% increase compared to last year.

Furthermore, in the pawn lending segment, the issuance of loans increased by 26% in the nine-month period, reaching 17.6 million euros. In the third quarter of 2023, pawn loans were issued for 5.9 million euros or 11% more than a year earlier.

Meanwhile, in the consumer lending segment, in the first nine months of 2023, loans were issued for 51.6 million euros, or 18% more than in the corresponding period last year, while in the third quarter, 17.6 million euros were issued, which is 4% more than in third quarter of 2022.

DelfinGroup is constantly improving the quality of the loan portfolio and developing the customer evaluation process - this is reflected in a moderate increase in loan issuance in the third quarter of 2023. This approach simultaneously ensures balanced growth and a lower-risk loan portfolio in the long term.

Q3

2023 Q3

2022 Change

% 9M

2023 9M

2022 Change

% Consumer loan issuance ('000 EUR) 17 579 16 835 +4% 51 591 43 709 +18% Pawn loan issuance ('000 EUR) 5 894 5 309 +11% 17 609 13 999 +26% Total loan issuance ('000 EUR) 23 473 22 144 +6% 69 200 57 707 +20% Sale of pre-owned goods ('000 EUR) excl. VAT* 4 023 3 460 +16% 11 044 8 613 +28%

*Starting from Q4 2022, the sales results of pre-owned goods do not include value-added tax.

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

For further information, please contact:

Aldis Umblejs,

DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +371 26189988

E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

