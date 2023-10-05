Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final set of results from the 2022/2023 winter-spring drill program at its 100% owned Grass River lithium project.

Highlights

The final round of results from the 2022/2023 winter-spring drill program on the Grass River lithium project have now been received and interpreted.

Best results include:

2.8 m @ 1.93% Li2O from 122.2 m

7.2 m @ 1.37 % Li2O from 162.8 m including: 1.5 m @ 2.45% Li2O from 167 m



6.6 m @ 1.91% Li2O from 125.7 m including: 1.5 m of 3.25% Li2O from 128.0 m



A 2023/2024 winter-spring drill program is being prepared to increase confidence and test extensions of both the Thompson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects.

CEO Remarks

"We are pleased that the final results from the 2022/2023 winter-spring drill campaign are consistent with prior results and continue to demonstrate the quality of the Snow Lake Lithium Project," commented Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake. He continued: "These results support out plans to undertake our proposed 2023/2024 winter- spring drill campaign to increase our confidence in, and to test extensions of, the lithium resources at the Snow Lake Lithium project."

2022/2023 Winter-Spring Drill Campaign - Final Results

These results reflect the final 6,712 meters of drilling completed during the 2022/2023 winter-spring drill campaign at the Grass River lithium project. These results were not received in time to be incorporated in the mineral resource estimate included in the S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary of Initial Assessment for the Snow Lake Lithium Project released in August 2023.

These results, together with the results of the upcoming 2023/2024 winter drill program, will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate to be included in the pre-feasibility study planned to be conducted on the Snow Lake Lithium Project during Q4 of 2023 and the first half of 2024.

Significant intersections are listed in Table 1 below.

DDH ID FROM (m) TO (m) LENGTH (m) Li ppm Li2O wt % GRS-030 106.26 111.50 5.24 6103 1.312 GRS-031 9.28 10.05 0.77 5541 1.191 and 128.62 129.79 1.17 7298 1.569 GRS-032 122.20 125.00 2.80 8969 1.928 GRS-033 134.51 137.00 2.49 4901 1.054 and 138.42 139.82 1.40 7593 1.632 GRS-034 162.85 170.04 7.19 6390 1.374 including 167.00 168.50 1.50 11430 2.457 GRS-036 125.78 132.40 6.62 8924 1.919 including 128.00 129.50 1.50 15117 3.250 GRS-037 140.40 143.19 2.79 6767 1.455 GRS-039 59.84 63.50 3.66 5200 1.118 and 128.00 130.48 2.48 6027 1.296 GRS-040 178.73 181.27 2.54 6386 1.373 GRS-041 92.00 94.65 2.65 10937 2.352 GRS-043 113.58 116.00 2.42 3361 0.723 GRS-044 135.50 138.50 3.00 5127 1.102 including 137.00 138.50 1.50 6177 1.328

Table 1 - Table of best results from final phase of 2022/2023 drill campaign

2023/2024 Winter Drill Campaign

Snow Lake is currently in the process of preparing for its upcoming 2024 winter-spring drill campaign, which is designed to increase confidence in the existing mineral resources, as well as to test the extensions of the Thompson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects, both along strike and at depth.

Qualified Person Statement

The information in this news release was compiled and reviewed by Ronald Scott PhD, PGeo, a Qualified Person as defined by the SEC's S-K 1300 rules for mineral deposit disclosure. Dr. Scott is the Chief Geoscientist of Snow Lake and has sufficient experience relevant to the type of pegmatite deposits under evaluation.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake is a Canadian lithium development company listed on Nasdaq "(LTIM") with 2 hard rock lithium projects, the Thompson Brothers project and the Grass River project (together the "Snow Lake Lithium Project"), in the Snow Lake region of Northern Manitoba. Snow Lake is focused on advancing the Snow Lake Lithium Project through subsequent phases of development and into production in order to supply the North American electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

The wholly owned Snow Lake Lithium Project now covers a 59,587 acre site that has only been 1% explored and contains an identified-to-date 8.2 million metric tonnes measured, indicated and inferred resource at between 0.99% and 1.13% Li2O.

