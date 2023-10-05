BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 05
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 4 October 2023 were:
566.26p Capital only
577.42p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 75,000 Ordinary shares on 4th October 2023, the Company has 97,439,597 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 5,770,267 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.