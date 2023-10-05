

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial output declined less-than-expected in August after rebounding in the previous month, data released by the statistical office INSEE revealed Thursday.



Industrial production dropped 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in August, in contrast to the 0.5 percent increase in July. Output was forecast to fall by 0.4 percent.



Similarly, manufacturing output decreased 0.4 percent, reversing July's 0.4 percent gain.



Production decreased in most manufacturing industries in August, with food products and beverages registering the biggest fall, down 1.0 percent, followed by machinery and equipment goods with a 0.6 percent decline.



Data showed that production related to other manufacturing fell 1.2 percent from last year. At the same time, the manufacture of transport equipment grew strongly by 3.5 percent.



Data showed that mining and quarrying, energy, water supply, and waste management output advanced by 0.4 percent. Construction production alone slid 1.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX