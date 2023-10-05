NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 ("NED Plan")
PDMR/Executive
No. of Shares
No. of dividend
Total no. of
G Drabble
454
6
460
K Baker
485
7
363
C Halligan
485
7
413
B May
454
6
243
J Metcalf
232
2
170
A Murray
485
7
492
T Schmitt
485
7
413
N Shouraboura
485
7
492
S Wood
485
7
492
The restricted stock units granted under the NED Plan on December 8, 2022 (and to James Metcalf only on March 16, 2023 following his appointment as a Non-Employee Director) automatically vested on October 2, 2023. The NED Plan was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual as a result of the vesting. All Shares were released for nil consideration.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Geoff Drabble
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including
dividend equivalents arising from the vesting)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.00 460
GBP British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-02; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Kelly Baker
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including
dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 363
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-02; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Catherine Halligan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including
dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 413
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-02; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Brian May
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including
dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.00 243
GBP British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-02; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
James Metcalf
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in March 2023 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including
dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 170
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-02; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Alan Murray
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including
dividend equivalents arising from the vesting)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 492
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
No applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-02; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Thomas Schmitt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including
dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 413
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-02; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Nadia Shouraboura
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including
dividend equivalents arising from the vesting)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 492
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-02; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Suzanne Wood
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including
dividend equivalents arising from the vesting)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 492
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-02; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
October 5, 2023
Contacts:
Enquiries:
Kate McCormick, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3827