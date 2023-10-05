NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 ("NED Plan")

PDMR/Executive

Director No. of Shares

vesting No. of dividend

equivalent Shares

accrued Total no. of

Shares vesting

after any

withholding for

UK tax G Drabble 454 6 460 K Baker 485 7 363 C Halligan 485 7 413 B May 454 6 243 J Metcalf 232 2 170 A Murray 485 7 492 T Schmitt 485 7 413 N Shouraboura 485 7 492 S Wood 485 7 492

The restricted stock units granted under the NED Plan on December 8, 2022 (and to James Metcalf only on March 16, 2023 following his appointment as a Non-Employee Director) automatically vested on October 2, 2023. The NED Plan was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual as a result of the vesting. All Shares were released for nil consideration.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Geoff Drabble 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 460 GBP British Pound d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Kelly Baker 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 363 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Catherine Halligan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 413 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Brian May 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 243 GBP British Pound d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name James Metcalf 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in March 2023 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 170 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Alan Murray 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 492 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price No applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Thomas Schmitt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 413 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Nadia Shouraboura 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 492 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Suzanne Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 492 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

October 5, 2023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005350727/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries:



Kate McCormick, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3827