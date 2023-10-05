Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement for Lettuce Love Café, a wholly owned subsidiary of Happy Belly serving delicious gluten-free meals, plant-based bowls, sandwiches and wraps.



"It is amazing to see what has been accomplished by our team in less than one year since acquiring Lettuce Love Café, a very undervalued brand within the Happy Belly portfolio. Since acquisition Happy Belly has optimized operations and has seen four (4) consecutive quarters of profitability within the Lettuce Love brand. Once consistently delivering profitability, we leveraged our network and signed a 20-unit franchise area development agreement for Ontario and are now pleased to announce a six (6) franchise unit transaction that will see Lettuce Love Café grow in several locations around the GTA; all before our one year anniversary since acquisition," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer.

This agreement for Lettuce Love Café will be the brands first six (6) locations of the twenty (20) units committed through our area development program, fourteen (14) since launching the accelerated franchising framework in March 2023, and brings Happy Belly's signed franchise agreements to seventeen (17) in its portfolio.



Happy Belly now has signed franchise agreements in all three (3) of its operating QSR brands, and we are just getting started.



"This new Lettuce Love Café franchisee is the same franchisee mentioned in our previous news release who also signed for six Heal Wellness locations. We are extremely fortunate to attract this caliber of franchisee as he is one of Canada's leading multi-unit and multi-branded operators. This marks the second brand in our portfolio that is being signed with this individual. The locations of choice for the new Lettuce Love Café locations will be spread out amongst the cities of Oakville, Mississauga, and Vaughan. These locations were specifically selected as they represent the demographics of Lettuce Love's customer base."

Happy Belly would like to thank our area developer Scott Grandin who has been working on bringing Lettuce Love Café to sites across Ontario as we continue to receive numerous leads seeking franchising information. As the onboarding of franchisees continue, Happy Belly anticipates many more throughout its QSR portfolio as it continues to accelerate growth within its repeatable model of an asset light franchising framework.





For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Lettuce Love Café

Lettuce Love was created solely with your health in mind for delivering delicious plant based and gluten-free meals, smoothies & treats. Ingredients and products used are sourced from sustainable, fair-trade, non-GMO sources, are local and organically farmed when available. We proudly prepare all our menu selections fresh, at the time they are ordered to provide the maximum nutritional benefits. Often surprising and seducing hard core carnivores with many of our vegan and gluten free dishes, Lettuce Love Cafe, offers a warm welcome to everyone.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

