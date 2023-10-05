AESARA, INC. is pleased to announce its recent certifications by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

WBENC (www.wbenc.org) is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises (WBE).

"From its inception, AESARA has thrived as a diverse and inclusive workplace. As a Founder of AESARA, I am humbled to receive the gold standard for WBE certification in the United States and am eager to contribute actively to the WBENC community," said Sissi Pham, CEO of AESARA, Inc.

The NMSDC (www.NMSDC.org) is a leading corporate membership organization dedicated to recognizing minority businesses. The NMSDC connects over 15,000 Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) with 1,700+ national corporate members.

Ohene Asare, Co-founder of AESARA, remarked, "At AESARA, diversity, inclusion and justice shape our perspective, our approach to business and how we give back. Being part of the expansive MBE network reinforces our philosophy of building diverse organizations that enhance our services to clients and communities."

About AESARA:

AESARA is a market access agency with a focused purpose to impact healthcare decision-making to improve people's lives. Established in 2016, we are a woman and minority-owned company with biopharma-seasoned industry professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Our diverse team is passionate about delivering to our client's transformative market access strategies and innovative digital communication solutions. For more information, please visit www.aesara.com and connect with AESARA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

