Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, reports its global deliveries for the third quarter of 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005890630/en/

Polestar complete product portfolio to 2024. From left: Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Polestar 4, Polestar 5. (Photo: Polestar)

Polestar delivered approximately 13,900 vehicles in the third quarter, a growth of 50% compared to last year, with sales of the higher priced, upgraded Polestar 2 contributing to a strong margin improvement.

With approximately 41,700 deliveries in the first nine months, a growth of 37% year-on-year, and Polestar 4 deliveries commencing in China during the fourth quarter, Polestar still expects to deliver 60,000-70,000 vehicles in 2023.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: "We have delivered a strong quarter and expect higher margins for the rest of the year, as we continue to prioritize value over volume in our business.

"We will soon have a compelling range of three distinctive cars, including two luxury SUVs, each addressing an exclusive luxury EV segment. With this, Polestar enters an exciting new period."

Polestar expects to post its unaudited financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, 8 November 2023, after market closing in the USA. In conjunction with the results, Polestar's CEO and CFO will provide an update regarding actions to manage costs and improve margins to reach profitability in 2025.

A live audio webcast from Los Angeles, USA is scheduled to start at 14:00 PT (17:00 ET or 23:00 CET).

Relevant documents and a link to the live audio webcast will be available on the Polestar Investor Relations website at https://investors.polestar.com/. From Wednesday, 25 October 2023, verified shareholders will be able to ask questions through the Say Technologies platform, accessible via https://app.saytechnologies.com/polestar-2023-q3.

About Polestar

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand determined to improve society by using design and technology to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available online in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Polestar plans to have a line-up of five performance EVs by 2026. Polestar 2, the electric performance fastback, launched in 2019. Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age, launched in late 2022. Polestar 4, the SUV coupé transformed, is launching in phases through 2023 and into 2024. Polestar 5, an electric four-door GT and Polestar 6, an electric roadster, are coming soon.

The Polestar 0 project is the company's ambitious goal of creating a truly climate-neutral production car by 2030. The research initiative also aims to create a sense of urgency to act on the climate crisis, by challenging employees, suppliers and the wider automotive industry, to drive towards zero.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release ("Press Release") may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Polestar including the number of vehicle deliveries and gross margin. For example, projections of revenue, volumes and other financial or operating metrics are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "forecast", "plan", "seek", "future", "propose" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Polestar and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) Polestar's ability to maintain agreements or partnerships with its strategic partners, such as Volvo Cars, Geely or Xingji Meizu Group, and to develop new agreements or partnerships; (2) Polestar's ability to maintain relationships with its existing suppliers, source new suppliers for its critical components, and complete building out its supply chain, while effectively managing the risks due to such relationships; (3) Polestar's reliance on its partnerships with vehicle charging networks to provide charging solutions for its vehicles and its reliance on strategic partners for servicing its vehicles and their integrated software; (4) Polestar's reliance on its partners, some of which may have limited experience with electric vehicles, to manufacture vehicles at a high volume or develop devices, products, apps or operating systems for Polestar, and to allocate sufficient production capacity or resources to Polestar in order for Polestar to be able to increase its vehicle production capacities and product offerings; (5) the ability of Polestar to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; (6) Polestar's estimates of expenses and profitability; (7) increases in costs, disruption of supply or shortage of materials, in particular for lithium-ion cells or semiconductors; (8) the possibility that Polestar may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the effects of competition and the high barriers to entry in the automotive industry, and the pace and depth of electric vehicle adoption generally on Polestar's future business; (10) changes in regulatory requirements, governmental incentives and fuel and energy prices; (11) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Polestar or others, adverse results from litigation, governmental investigations or audits, or tax-related proceedings or audits; (12) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards; (13) changes in applicable laws or regulations or governmental incentive programs; (14) Polestar's ability to establish its brand and capture additional market share, and the risks associated with negative press or reputational harm, including from lithium-ion battery cells catching fire or venting smoke; (15) delays in the design, development, manufacture, launch and financing of Polestar's vehicles and other product offerings, and Polestar's reliance on a limited number of vehicle models to generate revenues; (16) Polestar's ability to continuously and rapidly innovate, develop and market new products; (17) risks related to future market adoption of Polestar's offerings; (18) risks related to Polestar's distribution model; (19) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, interest rate changes, the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, supply chain disruptions, fuel and energy prices and logistical constraints on Polestar, Polestar's projected results of operations, financial performance or other financial and operational metrics, or on any of the foregoing risks; and (20) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Polestar's Form 20-F, and other documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC by Polestar. There may be additional risks that Polestar presently does not know or that Polestar currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this Press Release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Polestar assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005890630/en/

Contacts:

Bojana Flint

Head of Investor Relations

bojana.flint@polestar.com

Theo Kjellberg

Head of Corporate PR

theo.kjellberg@polestar.com

Tanya Ridd

Global Head of Communications PR

tanya.ridd@polestar.com