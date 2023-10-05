The Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism: The Dominican Republic is embracing sustainable luxury tourism to maximise its appeal

SANTO DOMINGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominican Republic is combining traditional luxury elements with sustainable ideals in its sustainable luxury tourism strategy, which centres on consolidating its position as the top Caribbean tourist destination.

The island nation has been working closely with the private sector to introduce these ideals into its top destinations, such as Punta Cana-Bavaro, Cap Cana, Puerto Plata, Samana and Santo Domingo, as well as its new tourism centres, including Pedernales and Miches.

The Dominican Republic seeks to go beyond the many natural and cultural riches that have made it a tourism hotspot in the Caribbean by inviting visitors to be a part of its conservation efforts while enjoying luxury experiences. By leveraging both its natural beauty and strong tourism strategy, the country hopes to entice a record-breaking 10 million tourists to its shores by the end of 2023.

Dominican Ministry of Tourism data suggests that this new form of luxury will attract more tourists, especially from the UK. Of the 173,728 UK tourists who visited the country in 2022, 33% chose luxury getaways. After identifying upward trends in luxury tourism and sustainability, the Dominican Republic has adapted its tourism strategy to address both.

Celebrating sustainability in Samana

As part of this strategy, the Dominican Republic has been introducing sustainable tourism offerings in its established destinations, such as the Cayo Levantado Resort in Samana. This destination combines luxury and sustainability by promoting the local culture, improving the region's biodiversity and offering a space for visitors to connect with the natural environment. Samana is also the first municipality with a Sustainable Tourism Circuit, a business association dedicated to championing sustainability. Over 70 local companies have joined.

Sharing the natural paradise of Pedernales Province

Recently, the Dominican Republic announced plans to develop a sustainable luxury tourism destination in Bahia de las Aguilas. This will be the first carried out under a public-private partnership in the region. In the project's first stage, the private sector will invest US$700-800 million to build 3,000 rooms, an international airport, a 50KW renewable energy installation and related infrastructure.

This is not the only project taking place in Pedernales. After a US$98 million investment in the Port of Cabo Rojo, the Norwegian Cruise Line has its first arrival scheduled for December 2023.

Creating an ecotourism hub in Miches

Another key destination for sustainable luxury tourism, Miches attracted US$735 million in investments for new projects, including 3,700 more hotel rooms and 2,000 residential rooms. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is considering building a LEED-certified hotel in Miches, and multiple other major hotel groups have expressed interest in the area.

